" I am encouraged by the results we delivered this year. Adtalem is a systemically important component of the U.S. healthcare system, delivering day one ready clinicians at scale. Our renewed focus on operational excellence is strengthening our foundation for the future. And our value proposition as a purpose driven and mission led organization is more relevant than ever; resonating with students, faculty, and stakeholders alike," said Steve Beard, president, and chief executive officer of Adtalem Global Education.

Beard continued, " Our strong fourth quarter results bode well for fiscal 2024, with improving enrollment trends and the delivery of our two-year cost synergy program. We have conviction in the efficacy of our Growth with Purpose strategy and the confidence to continue to invest in expanding access to high quality academic programs that lead to rewarding careers, and collectively serve to address workforce shortages and inequity in healthcare delivery."

Financial Highlights

Selected financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

Revenue of $364.6 million increased 1.1% compared with the prior year.

Operating income was $39.6 million, compared with $46.0 million in the prior year; adjusted operating income was $69.9 million, compared with $89.6 million in the prior year.

Net income was $22.2 million, compared with $6.7 million in the prior year; adjusted net income was $45.3 million, compared with $58.6 million in the prior year.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.50, compared with $0.15 in the prior year; adjusted earnings per share was $1.03, compared with $1.28 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $83.3 million, compared with $104.7 million in the prior year; adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.8% compared with 29.0% in the prior year.

Selected financial data for the full year ended June 30, 2023:

Revenue of $1,450.8 million increased 5.0% compared with the prior year.

Operating income was $168.2 million, compared with $76.7 million in the prior year; adjusted operating income was $287.6 million, compared with $267.6 million in the prior year. Operating margin improved to 11.6% from 5.6% and adjusted operating margin increased to 19.8% from 19.4% in the prior year.

Net income was $93.4 million, compared with $311.0 million in the prior year; adjusted net income was $192.2 million, an increase of 26.4% compared with $152.0 million in the prior year.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $2.05 from $6.43 in the prior year; adjusted earnings per share increased to $4.21, up 35.4% compared with $3.11 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $343.4 million, an increase of 4.5% compared with $328.6 million in the prior year; adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.7% compared with 23.8% in the prior year.

Business Highlights

Adtalem's medical and veterinary schools graduated more than 1,400 students at their May 2023 commencement. Medical students from 44 states and 22 countries and veterinary students from 44 states and 5 countries, 27% of which identified as underrepresented minorities in medicine (by race or ethnicity), were amongst the graduating class.

Chamberlain University continues expanding access and solving for critical nursing shortages, opening its second Georgia campus in Stockbridge, outside of Atlanta, with students starting in September 2023. Stockbridge campus, at capacity, will be able to serve as many as 600 students, including up to 200 who need the flexibility of an evening-and-weekend program.

As a pioneer in online learning, Walden University continues to pave the way, recently being recognized by the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) for International Distance Learning Awards in the Trendsetter, Research, and Teaching/Learning categories for 2023.

Segment Highlights

Chamberlain $ in millions Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 144.5 $ 140.2 3.0 % $ 571.0 $ 557.5 2.4 % Operating Income $ 35.7 $ 41.1 (13.2 )% $ 134.7 $ 124.4 8.3 % Adj. Operating Income $ 35.7 $ 41.7 (14.4 )% $ 135.5 $ 127.3 6.5 % Adj. EBITDA $ 41.1 $ 47.8 (14.1 )% $ 157.5 $ 152.5 3.3 % Total Students (1) 33,284 32,891 1.2 %

Total student enrollment increased 1.2% compared with the prior year, driven by continued growth in pre-licensure and post-licensure nursing programs as well as higher persistence.

Walden $ in millions Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 138.0 $ 137.1 0.7 % $ 533.7 $ 485.4 10.0 % Operating Income $ 9.8 $ 12.4 (21.2 )% $ 35.9 $ (5.3 ) NM Adj. Operating Income $ 32.2 $ 35.8 (10.1 )% $ 110.4 $ 104.6 5.5 % Adj. EBITDA $ 35.3 $ 39.0 (9.4 )% $ 123.7 $ 116.9 5.9 % Total Students (1) 37,582 39,470 (4.8 )%

Total student enrollment decreased 4.8% compared with the prior year, primarily attributable to declines in non-healthcare programs and to a lesser extent to healthcare programs partially offset by higher persistence. Elimination of off-cycle start dates adversely impacted year-over-year total enrollment growth by 2.4%.

Medical and Veterinary $ in millions Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 82.1 $ 83.4 (1.5 )% $ 346.1 $ 338.9 2.1 % Operating Income $ 10.5 $ 14.0 (24.9 )% $ 59.6 $ 59.4 0.5 % Adj. Operating Income $ 10.8 $ 19.0 (43.0 )% $ 67.3 $ 69.1 (2.6 )% Adj. EBITDA $ 14.7 $ 23.3 (37.1 )% $ 82.8 $ 86.9 (4.7 )% Total Students (1) 4,869 5,304 (8.2 )%

Total student enrollment decreased 8.2% compared with the prior year, primarily due to medical programs.

(1) Represents total students attending sessions during each institution's most recent enrollment period in Q4 FY 2023 and Q4 FY 2022

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Adtalem guidance for fiscal year 2024, reaffirms revenue in the range of $1,460 million to $1,520 million, and raises the low end of our adjusted earnings per share by 5 cents to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.40.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of special items that may be incurred in the future, although these special items could be material to Adtalem's results in accordance with GAAP.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a national leader in post-secondary education and leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem's family of institutions has more than 300,000 alumni and nearly 10,000 employees. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies in 2021 and 2023 by Newsweek and Statista, and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes and Statista. Visit Adtalem.com for more information and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, which includes statements regarding Adtalem's future growth. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "future," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "can," "continue," "preliminary," "range," and similar terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These risk and uncertainties include the risk factors described in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date any such statements are made, and Adtalem assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized, except as required by law.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except par value) June 30, 2023 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 273,689 $ 346,973 Restricted cash 1,386 964 Accounts receivable, net 102,749 81,635 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,715 127,532 Total current assets 478,539 557,104 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 258,522 289,926 Operating lease assets 174,677 177,995 Deferred income taxes 56,694 51,093 Intangible assets, net 812,338 873,577 Goodwill 961,262 961,262 Other assets, net 68,509 119,283 Total noncurrent assets 2,332,002 2,473,136 Total assets $ 2,810,541 $ 3,030,240 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 81,812 $ 57,140 Accrued payroll and benefits 52,041 67,792 Accrued liabilities 105,806 98,124 Deferred revenue 153,871 149,810 Current operating lease liabilities 37,673 50,781 Total current liabilities 431,203 423,647 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 695,077 838,908 Long-term operating lease liabilities 163,441 177,045 Deferred income taxes 26,068 25,554 Other liabilities 37,416 73,700 Total noncurrent liabilities 922,002 1,115,207 Total liabilities 1,353,205 1,538,854 Commitments and contingencies Total shareholders' equity 1,457,336 1,491,386 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,810,541 $ 3,030,240

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 364,641 $ 360,647 $ 1,450,826 $ 1,381,842 Operating cost and expense: Cost of educational services 163,718 161,279 648,486 659,776 Student services and administrative expense 153,296 133,115 586,009 566,494 Restructuring expense 1,111 8,629 18,817 25,628 Business acquisition and integration expense 6,959 11,661 42,661 53,198 Gain on sale of assets - - (13,317 ) - Total operating cost and expense 325,084 314,684 1,282,656 1,305,096 Operating income 39,557 45,963 168,170 76,746 Interest expense (15,294 ) (19,441 ) (63,100 ) (129,348 ) Other income (expense), net 3,664 (1,327 ) 6,965 1,108 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 27,927 25,195 112,035 (51,494 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (4,377 ) (24,058 ) (10,283 ) 15,539 Income (loss) from continuing operations 23,550 1,137 101,752 (35,955 ) Discontinued operations: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (1,730 ) (2,521 ) (8,464 ) (986 ) (Loss) gain on disposal of discontinued operations before income taxes - (520 ) (3,576 ) 473,483 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 424 8,650 3,646 (125,551 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations (1,306 ) 5,609 (8,394 ) 346,946 Net income $ 22,244 $ 6,746 $ 93,358 $ 310,991 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.54 $ 0.03 $ 2.27 $ (0.74 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.03 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.19 ) $ 7.17 Total basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.15 $ 2.08 $ 6.43 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.53 $ 0.02 $ 2.23 $ (0.74 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.03 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.18 ) $ 7.17 Total diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.15 $ 2.05 $ 6.43 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic shares 43,292 45,162 44,781 48,388 Diluted shares 44,129 45,758 45,600 48,388

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 93,358 $ 310,991 Loss (income) from discontinued operations 8,394 (346,946 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 101,752 (35,955 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 14,299 22,611 Amortization and impairments to operating lease assets 48,470 44,748 Depreciation 41,575 44,574 Amortization of intangible assets 61,239 97,274 Amortization and write-off of debt discount and issuance costs 9,129 42,654 Provision for bad debts 32,999 27,141 Deferred income taxes (5,087 ) (544 ) Loss on disposals, accelerated depreciation, and impairments to property and equipment 3,999 3,501 Gain on extinguishment of debt (71 ) (2,072 ) Loss on investments 3,689 3,271 Gain on sale of assets (13,317 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (37,614 ) (29,881 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,324 (2,827 ) Accounts payable 21,666 (15,724 ) Accrued payroll and benefits (15,683 ) (12,118 ) Accrued liabilities 241 (16,305 ) Deferred revenue 5,807 70,355 Operating lease liabilities (59,188 ) (49,147 ) Other assets and liabilities (17,545 ) (27,554 ) Net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations 205,684 164,002 Net cash used in operating activities-discontinued operations (2,776 ) (153,401 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 202,908 10,601 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (37,008 ) (31,054 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 7,635 3,447 Purchases of marketable securities (1,508 ) (3,624 ) Proceeds from note receivable related to property sold 46,800 - Payment for purchase of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired - (1,488,054 ) Cash received on DeVry University loan - 10,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities-continuing operations 15,919 (1,509,285 ) Net cash used in investing activities-discontinued operations - (3,287 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash transferred - 960,768 Payment for working capital adjustment for sale of business (3,174 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 12,745 (551,804 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,625 8,879 Employee taxes paid on withholding shares (4,592 ) (2,834 ) Proceeds from stock issued under Colleague Stock Purchase Plan 608 535 Repurchases of common stock for treasury (123,133 ) (120,000 ) Payment on equity forward contract (13,162 ) (30,000 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 850,000 Repayments of long-term debt (150,861 ) (1,079,713 ) Payment of debt discount and issuance costs - (49,553 ) Payment for purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest of subsidiary - (1,790 ) Net cash used in financing activities (288,515 ) (424,476 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (72,862 ) (965,679 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 347,937 1,313,616 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 275,075 $ 347,937

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Segment Information (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, Increase/(Decrease) Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % Revenue: Chamberlain $ 144,496 $ 140,226 $ 4,270 3.0 % $ 571,034 $ 557,536 $ 13,498 2.4 % Walden 138,010 137,068 942 0.7 % 533,725 485,393 48,332 10.0 % Medical and Veterinary 82,135 83,353 (1,218 ) (1.5 )% 346,067 338,913 7,154 2.1 % Total consolidated revenue $ 364,641 $ 360,647 $ 3,994 1.1 % $ 1,450,826 $ 1,381,842 $ 68,984 5.0 % Operating income (loss): Chamberlain $ 35,683 $ 41,124 $ (5,441 ) (13.2 )% $ 134,685 $ 124,414 $ 10,271 8.3 % Walden 9,809 12,442 (2,633 ) (21.2 )% 35,880 (5,306 ) 41,186 NM Medical and Veterinary 10,477 13,957 (3,480 ) (24.9 )% 59,649 59,357 292 0.5 % Home Office and Other (16,412 ) (21,560 ) 5,148 23.9 % (62,044 ) (101,719 ) 39,675 39.0 % Total consolidated operating income $ 39,557 $ 45,963 $ (6,406 ) (13.9 )% $ 168,170 $ 76,746 $ 91,424 119.1 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Adtalem's ongoing operations as seen through the eyes of management and are useful for period-over-period comparisons. We use these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally in our assessment of performance and budgeting process. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are non-GAAP financial measures used in the subsequent GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables:

Adjusted net income (most comparable GAAP measure: net income) - Measure of Adtalem's net income adjusted for deferred revenue adjustment, CEO transition costs, restructuring expense, business acquisition and integration expense, intangible amortization expense, gain on sale of assets, pre-acquisition interest expense, write-off of debt discount and issuance costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, litigation reserve, investment impairment, net tax benefit related to a valuation allowance release, and net loss (income) from discontinued operations.

Adjusted earnings per share (most comparable GAAP measure: earnings per share) - Measure of Adtalem's diluted earnings per share adjusted for deferred revenue adjustment, CEO transition costs, restructuring expense, business acquisition and integration expense, intangible amortization expense, gain on sale of assets, pre-acquisition interest expense, write-off of debt discount and issuance costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, litigation reserve, investment impairment, net tax benefit related to a valuation allowance release, and net loss (income) from discontinued operations.

Adjusted operating income (most comparable GAAP measure: operating income) - Measure of Adtalem's operating income adjusted for deferred revenue adjustment, CEO transition costs, restructuring expense, business acquisition and integration expense, intangible amortization expense, litigation reserve, and gain on sale of assets. This measure is applied on a consolidated and segment basis, depending on the context of the discussion.

Adjusted EBITDA (most comparable GAAP measure: net income) - Measure of Adtalem's net income adjusted for net loss (income) from discontinued operations, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred revenue adjustment, CEO transition costs, restructuring expense, business acquisition and integration expense, litigation reserve, and gain on sale of assets. This measure is applied on a consolidated and segment basis, depending on the context of the discussion. Income taxes, interest expense, and other (income) expense, net is not recorded at the reportable segments, and therefore, the segment adjusted EBITDA reconciliations begin with operating income (loss).

Free cash flow (most comparable GAAP measure: net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations) - Defined as net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations less capital expenditures.

Net debt - Defined as long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.

Net leverage - Defined as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA.

A description of special items in our non-GAAP financial measures described above are as follows:

Deferred revenue adjustment related to a revenue purchase accounting adjustment to record Walden's deferred revenue at fair value.

CEO transition costs related to acceleration of stock-based compensation expense.

Restructuring expense primarily related to plans to achieve synergies with the Walden acquisition and real estate consolidations at Walden, Medical and Veterinary, and Adtalem's home office. We do not include normal, recurring, cash operating expenses in our restructuring expense.

Business acquisition and integration expense include expenses related to the Walden acquisition and certain costs related to growth transformation initiatives. We do not include normal, recurring, cash operating expenses in our business acquisition and integration expense.

Intangible amortization expense on acquired intangible assets.

Gain on sale of Adtalem's Chicago, Illinois, campus facility.

Pre-acquisition interest expense related to financing arrangements in connection with the Walden acquisition, write-off of debt discount and issuance costs and gain on extinguishment of debt related to prepayments of debt, reserves related to significant litigation, and impairment of an equity investment.

Net tax benefit related to a valuation allowance release.

Net loss (income) from discontinued operations includes the operations of ACAMS, Becker, OCL, and EduPristine, including the after-tax gain on the sale of these businesses, in addition to costs related to DeVry University.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Non-GAAP Operating Income by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, Increase/(Decrease) Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % Chamberlain: Operating income (GAAP) $ 35,683 $ 41,124 $ (5,441 ) (13.2 )% $ 134,685 $ 124,414 $ 10,271 8.3 % Restructuring expense - 572 (572 ) 818 2,838 (2,020 ) Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 35,683 $ 41,696 $ (6,013 ) (14.4 )% $ 135,503 $ 127,252 $ 8,251 6.5 % Operating margin (GAAP) 24.7 % 29.3 % 23.6 % 22.3 % Operating margin (non-GAAP) 24.7 % 29.7 % 23.7 % 22.8 % Walden: Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 9,809 $ 12,442 $ (2,633 ) (21.2 )% $ 35,880 $ (5,306 ) $ 41,186 NM Deferred revenue adjustment - - - - 8,561 (8,561 ) Restructuring expense 71 37 34 3,245 4,053 (808 ) Intangible amortization expense 12,303 23,307 (11,004 ) 61,239 97,274 (36,035 ) Litigation reserve 10,000 - 10,000 10,000 - 10,000 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 32,183 $ 35,786 $ (3,603 ) (10.1 )% $ 110,364 $ 104,582 $ 5,782 5.5 % Operating margin (GAAP) 7.1 % 9.1 % 6.7 % (1.1 )% Operating margin (non-GAAP) 23.3 % 26.1 % 20.7 % 21.5 % Medical and Veterinary: Operating income (GAAP) $ 10,477 $ 13,957 $ (3,480 ) (24.9 )% $ 59,649 $ 59,357 $ 292 0.5 % Restructuring expense 353 5,034 (4,681 ) 7,687 9,791 (2,104 ) Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 10,830 $ 18,991 $ (8,161 ) (43.0 )% $ 67,336 $ 69,148 $ (1,812 ) (2.6 )% Operating margin (GAAP) 12.8 % 16.7 % 17.2 % 17.5 % Operating margin (non-GAAP) 13.2 % 22.8 % 19.5 % 20.4 % Home Office and Other: Operating loss (GAAP) $ (16,412 ) $ (21,560 ) $ 5,148 23.9 % $ (62,044 ) $ (101,719 ) $ 39,675 39.0 % CEO transition costs - - - - 6,195 (6,195 ) Restructuring expense 687 2,986 (2,299 ) 7,067 8,946 (1,879 ) Business acquisition and integration expense 6,959 11,661 (4,702 ) 42,661 53,198 (10,537 ) Gain on sale of assets - - - (13,317 ) - (13,317 ) Adjusted operating loss (non-GAAP) $ (8,766 ) $ (6,913 ) $ (1,853 ) (26.8 )% $ (25,633 ) $ (33,380 ) $ 7,747 23.2 % Adtalem Global Education: Operating income (GAAP) $ 39,557 $ 45,963 $ (6,406 ) (13.9 )% $ 168,170 $ 76,746 $ 91,424 119.1 % Deferred revenue adjustment - - - - 8,561 (8,561 ) CEO transition costs - - - - 6,195 (6,195 ) Restructuring expense 1,111 8,629 (7,518 ) 18,817 25,628 (6,811 ) Business acquisition and integration expense 6,959 11,661 (4,702 ) 42,661 53,198 (10,537 ) Intangible amortization expense 12,303 23,307 (11,004 ) 61,239 97,274 (36,035 ) Litigation reserve 10,000 - 10,000 10,000 - 10,000 Gain on sale of assets - - - (13,317 ) - (13,317 ) Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 69,930 $ 89,560 $ (19,630 ) (21.9 )% $ 287,570 $ 267,602 $ 19,968 7.5 % Operating margin (GAAP) 10.8 % 12.7 % 11.6 % 5.6 % Operating margin (non-GAAP) 19.2 % 24.8 % 19.8 % 19.4 %

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, Increase/(Decrease) Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % Chamberlain: Operating income (GAAP) $ 35,683 $ 41,124 $ (5,441 ) (13.2 )% $ 134,685 $ 124,414 $ 10,271 8.3 % Restructuring expense - 572 (572 ) 818 2,838 (2,020 ) Depreciation 4,279 4,499 (220 ) 17,264 18,547 (1,283 ) Stock-based compensation 1,118 1,603 (485 ) 4,719 6,707 (1,988 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 41,080 $ 47,798 $ (6,718 ) (14.1 )% $ 157,486 $ 152,506 $ 4,980 3.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 28.4 % 34.1 % 27.6 % 27.4 % Walden: Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 9,809 $ 12,442 $ (2,633 ) (21.2 )% $ 35,880 $ (5,306 ) $ 41,186 NM Deferred revenue adjustment - - - - 8,561 (8,561 ) Restructuring expense 71 37 34 3,245 4,053 (808 ) Intangible amortization expense 12,303 23,307 (11,004 ) 61,239 97,274 (36,035 ) Litigation reserve 10,000 - 10,000 10,000 - 10,000 Depreciation 2,189 2,454 (265 ) 9,492 9,255 237 Stock-based compensation 916 721 195 3,861 3,029 832 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 35,288 $ 38,961 $ (3,673 ) (9.4 )% $ 123,717 $ 116,866 $ 6,851 5.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 25.6 % 28.4 % 23.2 % 24.1 % Medical and Veterinary: Operating income (GAAP) $ 10,477 $ 13,957 $ (3,480 ) (24.9 )% $ 59,649 $ 59,357 $ 292 0.5 % Restructuring expense 353 5,034 (4,681 ) 7,687 9,791 (2,104 ) Depreciation 3,108 3,393 (285 ) 12,475 13,890 (1,415 ) Stock-based compensation 712 922 (210 ) 3,003 3,896 (893 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 14,650 $ 23,306 $ (8,656 ) (37.1 )% $ 82,814 $ 86,934 $ (4,120 ) (4.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 17.8 % 28.0 % 23.9 % 25.7 % Home Office and Other: Operating loss (GAAP) $ (16,412 ) $ (21,560 ) $ 5,148 23.9 % $ (62,044 ) $ (101,719 ) $ 39,675 39.0 % CEO transition costs - - - - 6,195 (6,195 ) Restructuring expense 687 2,986 (2,299 ) 7,067 8,946 (1,879 ) Business acquisition and integration expense 6,959 11,661 (4,702 ) 42,661 53,198 (10,537 ) Gain on sale of assets - - - (13,317 ) - (13,317 ) Depreciation 381 757 (376 ) 2,344 2,882 (538 ) Stock-based compensation 645 761 (116 ) 2,716 2,784 (68 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (7,740 ) $ (5,395 ) $ (2,345 ) (43.5 )% $ (20,573 ) $ (27,714 ) $ 7,141 25.8 % Adtalem Global Education: Net income (GAAP) $ 22,244 $ 6,746 $ 15,498 229.7 % $ 93,358 $ 310,991 $ (217,633 ) (70.0 )% Net loss (income) from discontinued operations 1,306 (5,609 ) 6,915 8,394 (346,946 ) 355,340 Interest expense 15,294 19,441 (4,147 ) 63,100 129,348 (66,248 ) Other (income) expense, net (3,664 ) 1,327 (4,991 ) (6,965 ) (1,108 ) (5,857 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,377 24,058 (19,681 ) 10,283 (15,539 ) 25,822 Operating income (GAAP) 39,557 45,963 (6,406 ) 168,170 76,746 91,424 Depreciation and amortization 22,260 34,410 (12,150 ) 102,814 141,848 (39,034 ) Stock-based compensation 3,391 4,007 (616 ) 14,299 16,416 (2,117 ) Deferred revenue adjustment - - - - 8,561 (8,561 ) CEO transition costs - - - - 6,195 (6,195 ) Restructuring expense 1,111 8,629 (7,518 ) 18,817 25,628 (6,811 ) Business acquisition and integration expense 6,959 11,661 (4,702 ) 42,661 53,198 (10,537 ) Litigation reserve 10,000 - 10,000 10,000 - 10,000 Gain on sale of assets - - - (13,317 ) - (13,317 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 83,278 $ 104,670 $ (21,392 ) (20.4 )% $ 343,444 $ 328,592 $ 14,852 4.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 22.8 % 29.0 % 23.7 % 23.8 %

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Non-GAAP Earnings Disclosure (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 22,244 $ 6,746 $ 93,358 $ 310,991 Deferred revenue adjustment - - - 8,561 CEO transition costs - - - 6,195 Restructuring expense 1,111 8,629 18,817 25,628 Business acquisition and integration expense 6,959 11,661 42,661 53,198 Intangible amortization expense 12,303 23,307 61,239 97,274 Gain on sale of assets - - (13,317 ) - Pre-acquisition interest expense, write-off of debt discount and issuance costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, litigation reserve, and investment impairment 10,000 4,699 19,226 48,804 Net tax benefit related to a valuation allowance release - - (6,184 ) - Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments (1) (8,656 ) 9,188 (31,997 ) (51,683 ) Net loss (income) from discontinued operations 1,306 (5,609 ) 8,394 (346,946 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 45,267 $ 58,621 $ 192,197 $ 152,022 (1) Represents the income tax impact of non-GAAP continuing operations adjustments that is recognized in our GAAP financial statements.

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.50 $ 0.15 $ 2.05 $ 6.43 Effect on diluted earnings per share: Deferred revenue adjustment - - - 0.18 CEO transition costs - - - 0.13 Restructuring expense 0.03 0.19 0.41 0.53 Business acquisition and integration expense 0.16 0.25 0.94 1.09 Intangible amortization expense 0.28 0.51 1.34 1.99 Gain on sale of assets - - (0.29 ) - Pre-acquisition interest expense, write-off of debt discount and issuance costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, litigation reserve, and investment impairment 0.23 0.10 0.42 1.00 Net tax benefit related to a valuation allowance release - - (0.14 ) - Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments (1) (0.20 ) 0.20 (0.70 ) (1.06 ) Net loss (income) from discontinued operations 0.03 (0.12 ) 0.18 (7.17 ) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 1.03 $ 1.28 $ 4.21 $ 3.11 Diluted shares used in non-GAAP EPS calculation 44,129 45,758 45,600 48,804 Note: May not sum due to rounding. (1) Represents the income tax impact of non-GAAP continuing operations adjustments that is recognized in our GAAP financial statements.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Disclosure (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended FY23 FY22 FY23 FY23 FY23 FY23 FY22 Q4 Q4 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations (GAAP) $ 55,863 $ 105,231 $ 205,684 $ 255,052 $ 225,247 $ 225,972 $ 164,002 Capital expenditures (17,952 ) (8,805 ) (37,008 ) (27,861 ) (26,029 ) (29,914 ) (31,054 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 37,911 $ 96,426 $ 168,676 $ 227,191 $ 199,218 $ 196,058 $ 132,948

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Non-GAAP Net Leverage Disclosure (unaudited) (in thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2023 Adtalem Global Education: Net income (GAAP) $ 93,358 Net loss from discontinued operations 8,394 Interest expense 63,100 Other income, net (6,965 ) Provision for income taxes 10,283 Depreciation and amortization 102,814 Stock-based compensation 14,299 Restructuring expense 18,817 Business acquisition and integration expense 42,661 Litigation reserve 10,000 Gain on sale of assets (13,317 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 343,444 June 30, 2023 Long-term debt $ 708,283 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (273,689 ) Net debt (non-GAAP) $ 434,594 Net leverage (non-GAAP) 1.3 x

