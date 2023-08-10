NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) ("Pagaya", the "Company" or "we"), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, today announced financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2023 and provided its third quarter 2023 and full-year 2023 outlook.

For additional information, Pagaya's inaugural letter to shareholders can be accessed here.

" We delivered another strong quarter while advancing our core mission to connect more people to financial opportunity," said Gal Krubiner, co-founder and CEO of Pagaya Technologies. " Network volume reached a record-high as we continued to achieve consistent results for our lending partners and investors. We drove sustainable gains in profitability through increased monetization of our network and cost discipline. With continued momentum in our business, we are raising our network volume and adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2022 and on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise stated.

Network volume grew to $1.96 billion (exceeding outlook of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion) , driven primarily by growth of the Company's personal loan vertical and supported by new partners in auto and point-of-sale, partially offset by a continued low conversion rate of application volume across the portfolio.

, driven primarily by growth of the Company's personal loan vertical and supported by new partners in auto and point-of-sale, partially offset by a continued low conversion rate of application volume across the portfolio. The Company raised $3.1 billion across seven asset-backed securitizations in the first half of the year and was once again the number one personal loan ABS issuer in the US by issuance size in the second quarter.

in the first half of the year and was once again the number one personal loan ABS issuer in the US by issuance size in the second quarter. Total revenue and other income increased 8% to $195.6 million (exceeding outlook of $180 million to $190 million) , primarily due to higher revenue from fees, which grew by 14% and comprised approximately 95% of total revenue and other income.

, primarily due to higher revenue from fees, which grew by 14% and comprised approximately 95% of total revenue and other income. Revenue from fees less production costs ("FRLPC") increased 12% to $65.1 million. FRLPC as a percentage of network volume ("FRLPC margin") was 3.3% , in line with the Company's target range of 3-4% of network volume.

, in line with the Company's target range of 3-4% of network volume. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 255% to $17.5 million (exceeding outlook of $5 million to $10 million) , driven primarily by higher FRLPC and cost efficiencies.

, driven primarily by higher FRLPC and cost efficiencies. Adjusted net income of $0.9 million , which excludes share-based compensation expense, a change in fair value of warrant liability and non-recurring expenses.

, which excludes share-based compensation expense, a change in fair value of warrant liability and non-recurring expenses. Net loss attributable to Pagaya shareholders of $31.3 million, from $175.3 million in the prior year, due to the continued improvement in operating results and a reduction in non-cash expenses such as share-based compensation expense.

Third Quarter 2023 Outlook

3Q23 Network Volume Expected to be between $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion Total Revenue and Other Income Expected to be between $190 million and $200 million Adjusted EBITDA Expected to be between $10 million and $20 million

Full-Year 2023 Outlook

The Company is raising its outlook for Network Volume and Adjusted EBITDA and maintaining its outlook for Total Revenue and Other Income:

FY23 Network Volume Expected to be between $7.6 billion and $8.1 billion Total Revenue and Other Income Expected to be between $775 million and $825 million Adjusted EBITDA Expected to be between $40 million and $50 million

Webcast

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call today, August 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.pagaya.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Shortly before the call, the accompanying materials will be made available on the Company's website. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company's website.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and providing the conference ID# 13739484. The telephone replay will be available starting shortly after the call until August 24, 2023. A replay will also be available on the Investor Relations website following the call.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "future," "strategy," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the Company's strategy and future operations, including the Company's ability to continue to deliver consistent results for its lending partners and investors; the Company's ability to continue to drive sustainable gains in profitability; the Company's ability to achieve continued momentum in its business; and the Company's financial outlook for Network Volume, Total Revenue and Other Income and Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2023 and full year 2023. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include factors relating to: the Company's ability to attract new partners and to retain and grow its relationships with existing partners to support the underlying investment needs for its securitizations and funds products; the need to maintain a consistently high level of trust in its brand; the concentration of a large percentage of its investment revenue with a small number of partners and platforms; its ability to sustain its revenue growth rate or the growth rate of its related key operating metrics; its ability to improve, operate and implement its technology, its existing funding arrangements for the Company and its affiliates that may not be renewed or replaced or its existing funding sources that may be unwilling or unable to provide funding to it on terms acceptable to it, or at all; the performance of loans facilitated through its model; changes in market interest rates; its securitizations, warehouse credit facility agreements; the impact on its business of general economic conditions, including, but not limited to rising interest rates, inflation, supply chain disruptions, exchange rate fluctuations and labor shortages; the effect of and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including any government responses thereto); its ability to realize the potential benefits of past or future acquisitions; anticipated benefits and savings from our recently announced reduction in workforce; changes in the political, legal and regulatory framework for AI technology, machine learning, financial institutions and consumer protection; the ability to maintain the listing of our securities on Nasdaq; the financial performance of its partners, and fluctuations in the U.S. consumer credit and housing market; its ability to grow effectively through strategic alliances; seasonal fluctuations in our revenue as a result of consumer spending and saving patterns; pending and future litigation, regulatory actions and/or compliance issues including with respect to the merger with EJF Acquisition Corp.; and other risks that are described in and the Company's Form 20-F filed on April 20, 2023 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the unaudited financial information and data contained in this press release and Form 6-K, such as Fee Revenue Less Production Costs ("FRLPC"), FRLPC Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, management uses the non-GAAP financial measures FRLPC, FRLPC Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with additional information about our financial performance and to enhance the overall understanding of the results of operations by highlighting the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of our business. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To address these limitations, management provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) attributable to Pagaya's shareholders and a calculation of FRLPC and FRLPC Margin. Management encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with its respective related GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

Fee Revenue Less Production Costs ("FRLPC") is defined as revenue from fees less production costs. FRLPC margin is defined as FRLPC divided by Network Volume.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Pagaya Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders excluding share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, impairment, including credit-related charges, restructuring expenses, transaction-related expenses, and non-recurring expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Pagaya Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders excluding share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, impairment, including credit-related charges, restructuring expenses, transaction-related expenses, non-recurring expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions, interest expense, depreciation expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes.

These items are excluded from our Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA measures because they are noncash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items is unpredictable, is not driven by core results of operations and renders comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful.

We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, we have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA because these are key measurements used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting. However, this non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The tables below provide reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss Attributable to Pagaya Technologies Ltd., its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP amount.

In addition, Pagaya provides outlook for the third quarter and fiscal year 2023 on a non-GAAP basis. The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted EBITDA to expected Net Loss Attributable to Pagaya under "Third Quarter 2023 Outlook" and "Full-Year 2023 Outlook" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income (loss) and other reconciling items are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, which unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results.

PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ? 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue ? ? Revenue from fees $ 185,685 $ 163,302 $ 360,939 $ 321,627 Other Income Interest income 10,193 17,252 20,590 29,461 Investment income (loss) (266 ) 995 721 995 Total Revenue and Other Income 195,612 181,549 382,250 352,083 Production costs 120,613 104,980 245,670 197,260 Research and development (1) 17,663 65,110 38,794 88,736 Sales and marketing (1) 14,558 50,604 28,858 63,650 General and administrative (1) 53,016 111,479 104,142 163,073 Total Costs and Operating Expenses 205,850 332,173 417,464 512,719 Operating Loss (10,238 ) (150,624 ) (35,214 ) (160,636 ) Other income (loss), net (2) (16,895 ) 6,300 (83,875 ) 6,613 Loss Before Income Taxes (27,133 ) (144,324 ) (119,089 ) (154,023 ) Income tax expense (2) 5,006 19,725 11,673 19,539 Net Loss Including Noncontrolling Interests (32,139 ) (164,049 ) (130,762 ) (173,562 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (842 ) 11,213 (38,494 ) 19,972 Net Loss Attributable to Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $ (31,297 ) $ (175,262 ) $ (92,268 ) $ (193,534 ) Per share data: Net loss attributable to Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shareholders $ (31,297 ) $ (175,262 ) $ (92,268 ) $ (193,534 ) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participated securities - (5,531 ) - (12,205 ) Net loss attributable to Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ordinary shareholders $ (31,297 ) $ (180,793 ) $ (92,268 ) $ (205,739 ) Net loss per share: Basic and Diluted (3) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.89 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (4) $ 886 $ (18,648 ) $ (10,129 ) $ (14,542 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share: Basic (3) $ 0.00 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted (3) $ 0.00 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (Class A and Class B): Basic (3) 715,317,456 255,474,778 712,643,696 230,180,474 Diluted (3) 723,971,957 480,217,835 721,268,385 465,379,968

(1) The following table sets forth share-based compensation for the periods indicated below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and development $ 2,990 $ 54,383 $ 5,448 $ 60,243 Selling and marketing 4,756 35,998 7,510 38,889 General and administrative 12,462 55,689 23,617 63,573 Total $ 20,208 $ 146,070 $ 36,575 $ 162,705

(2) Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include certain adjustments for the second quarter of 2022 relating to deferred tax assets and warrant liability, which were not originally recorded as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

(3) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1:186.9 stock split effected on June 22, 2022.

(4) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 304,047 $ 309,793 Restricted cash 22,540 22,539 Fees and other receivables 68,034 59,219 Investments in loans and securities 2,141 1,007 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,619 27,258 Total current assets 421,381 419,816 Restricted cash 4,781 4,744 Fees and other receivables 37,505 38,774 Investments in loans and securities 588,314 462,969 Equity method and other investments 26,615 25,894 Right-of-use assets 56,748 61,077 Property and equipment, net 38,028 31,663 Goodwill 9,782 - Intangible assets 3,826 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 104 142 Total non-current assets 765,703 625,263 Total Assets $ 1,187,084 $ 1,045,079 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,789 $ 1,739 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,402 49,496 Operating lease liability - current 7,169 8,530 Secured borrowing - current 66,113 61,829 Income taxes payable - current 6,239 6,424 Total current liabilities 111,712 128,018 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liability 3,835 1,400 Revolving credit facility 90,000 15,000 Secured borrowing - non-current 150,467 77,802 Operating lease liability - non-current 43,921 49,097 Income taxes payable - non-current 9,206 7,771 Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current 570 568 Total non-current liabilities 297,999 151,638 Total liabilities 409,711 279,656 Redeemable convertible preferred shares 74,250 - Shareholders' equity: Additional paid-in capital 1,027,687 968,432 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,963 (713 ) Accumulated deficit (506,467 ) (414,199 ) Total Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shareholders' equity 523,183 553,520 Noncontrolling interests 179,940 211,903 Total shareholders' equity 703,123 765,423 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares, and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,187,084 $ 1,045,079

PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) ? Six Months Ended June 30, ? 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities ? Net loss including noncontrolling interests $ (130,762 ) $ (173,562 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Equity method income (loss) (721 ) (995 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,984 1,148 Share-based compensation 36,575 162,705 Fair value adjustment to warrant liability 2,435 (6,409 ) Impairment loss on available-for-sale debt securities 78,327 - Write-off of capitalized software 1,630 - Gain on foreign exchange (94 ) - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Fees and other receivables (7,602 ) (14,697 ) Deferred tax assets, net - 732 Deferred tax liabilities, net 2 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,587 (1,813 ) Right-of-use assets 4,619 727 Accounts payable 2,083 (8,658 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (21,395 ) 5,963 Operating lease liability (4,455 ) (4,190 ) Income tax payable 1,274 13,409 Net cash used in operating activities (25,513 ) (25,640 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from the sale/maturity/prepayment of: Investments in loans and securities 91,360 50,090 Short-term deposits - 5,020 Equity method and other investments - 453 Cash and restricted cash acquired from Darwin Homes, Inc. 1,608 - Payments for the purchase of: Investments in loans and securities (273,339 ) (154,247 ) Property and equipment (10,496 ) (1,657 ) Equity method and other investments - (3,700 ) Net cash used in investing activities (190,867 ) (104,041 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from sale of ordinary shares in connection with the Business Combination and PIPE Investment, net of issuance costs - 291,872 Proceeds from secured borrowing 192,420 94,094 Proceeds received from noncontrolling interests 15,293 29,522 Proceeds from revolving credit facility 100,000 26,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,430 446 Distributions made to noncontrolling interests (28,913 ) (53,361 ) Payments made to revolving credit facility (25,000 ) (26,000 ) Payments made to secured borrowing (115,471 ) (7,719 ) Settlement of share-based compensation in satisfaction of tax withholding requirements (650 ) - Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred shares, net of issuance costs 74,250 - Net cash provided by financing activities 213,359 354,854 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,687 ) - Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,708 ) 225,173 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 337,076 204,575 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 331,368 $ 429,748

PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ? 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Loss Attributable to Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $ (31,297 ) $ (175,262 ) $ (92,268 ) $ (193,534 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Share-based compensation 20,208 146,070 36,575 162,705 Fair value adjustment to warrant liability 2,625 (6,878 ) 2,435 (6,409 ) Impairment loss on certain investments 4,236 - 30,648 - Write-off of capitalized software 106 - 1,630 - Restructuring expenses 1,146 - 4,966 - Transaction-related expenses 2,025 - 2,025 - Non-recurring expenses 1,837 17,422 3,860 22,696 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 886 $ (18,648 ) $ (10,129 ) $ (14,542 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expenses 7,134 3,177 10,014 3,177 Provision for income tax 5,006 19,725 11,673 19,539 Depreciation and amortization 4,468 671 7,984 1,148 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,494 $ 4,925 $ 19,542 $ 9,322

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ? 2023 2022 2023 2022 Fee Revenue Less Production Costs (FRLPC): Revenue from fees $ 185,685 $ 163,302 $ 360,939 $ 321,627 Production costs 120,613 104,980 245,670 197,260 Fee Revenue Less Production Costs (FRLPC) $ 65,072 $ 58,322 $ 115,269 $ 124,367 Fee Revenue Less Production Costs Margin (FRLPC Margin): Fee Revenue Less Production Costs (FRLPC) $ 65,072 $ 58,322 $ 115,269 $ 124,367 Network Volume (in millions) 1,957 1,947 3,807 3,597 Fee Revenue Less Production Costs Margin (FRLPC Margin) 3.3 % 3.0 % 3.0 % 3.5 %

