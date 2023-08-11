

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session Friday.



The pound rose to 0.8646 against the euro and 1.2723 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 3-week low of 0.8670 and an 8-day low of 1.2666, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.1149 and 184.12 from early lows of 1.1109 and 183.45, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.84 against the euro, 1.30 against the greenback, 1.13 against the franc and 186.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken