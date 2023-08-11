DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 10-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 239.7854 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2081450 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 263904 EQS News ID: 1701485 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 11, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)