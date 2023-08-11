DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 10-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 287.6926 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39135 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 264014 EQS News ID: 1701715 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 11, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)