Proxymity: South Africa Issuers and Investors Gain Access to End-to-End Digital Investor Communications in Market First

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Proxymity, the leading digital investor communications platform, announced today the successful go-live of its digital proxy voting service, Proxymity Vote Connect, in South Africa. In collaboration with Computershare and Citi, Proxymity now provides the South African market with the unprecedented ability to leverage golden source data, delivering investor communications in real-time and error-free, throughout the entire chain of ownership. This proven technology has already been adopted in several markets. In the UK, over 65% of FTSE 100 are connected to Proxymity and are benefiting from improved connections with their investors.

The introduction of digital end-to-end institutional investor communications is a first in the South African market, facilitating global connectivity both into and out of the country for international issuers and investors alike. Proxymity Vote Connect Total was conceived in response to the increasing demand from issuers, intermediaries and investors for heightened transparency and improved engagement. The platform offers a direct connection between all parties, enhancing transparency and efficiency across the board.

The benefits for all connected parties are substantial. Issuers can now take control of the notification received by their investors, receive votes earlier and engage with investors more efficiently. Whilst their shareholders can now benefit from more time to research, cast votes up until the market deadline and receive confirmation that their vote was cast at the meeting.

Clients of Citi and Computershare in South Africa can now harness the power of Proxymity's digital platform. They can now benefit from the improved communication platform that addresses the shortcomings of traditional, often paper, or Excel-file-based voting channels both globally and in South Africa.

The use of Proxymity Vote Connect Total can help companies adopt global best stewardship practices, including compliance standards and direct connections to global libraries and Institutional Shareholder Services, fostering trust and confidence within the investment community

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO, Proxymity, said: "We are pleased to be able to translate our long-standing and global collaborations with Computershare and Citi to the South African market. Investors and issuers alike will benefit from our tested and trusted technology, which will provide unrivalled transparency while stimulating investment in the country. Launching Proxymity Vote Connect Total in this market is a significant step in our mission to reinvent investor communications globally."

Masha Maharaj, Citi Securities Services Head: Sub Sahara Africa: "The extension of the Proxymity into South Africa is an example of Citi's continued efforts to leverage innovation to improve client experience. The collaboration with Proxymity and Computershare enables our South African clients to benefit from a more streamlined and transparent digital investor experience."

Bennie van der Westhuizen, CEO, Computershare ZA: "The use of data and market intelligence in investor relations can help issuers create effective shareholder engagement strategies that reach as many holders as possible. Proxymity and Computershare's connectivity service enables investors to begin submitting real-time voting instructions to Computershare by more than a week before an AGM takes place, enabling issuers to facilitate more meaningful conversations between their shareholders, investor relations teams and boards, increasing shareholder input and improving governance."

About Proxymity

Adopted by over 65% of FTSE 100 companies, Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real-time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, it is the leading digital investor communications platform, serving over 25 markets world-wide. Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has also been recognised industry-wide, with recent awards including FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in the FinTech Sector" and GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year (Asia) 2023".

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors while making it easier for intermediaries to provide efficient, timely and compliant client service.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top ten Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

About Computershare

Computershare is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, mortgage servicing, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialise in corporate trust, bankruptcy, class action and a range of other diversified financial and governance services.

Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high-integrity data management, high-volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world's leading organisations use us to streamline and maximise the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers. Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 12,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.computershare.com

Contact Information

Sergio Cortes Allsopp

PR Team

scortesallsopp@sapiencecomms.co.uk

+442031953240

Sarah Chidley

sarah.chidgey@computershare.co.uk

Richard Bicknell

Media Communications

richard.bicknell@citi.com

