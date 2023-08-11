The University of Sevilla has designed a PV-powered "smart" canopy that activates a thermal conditioning system to reduce extreme heat by up to 20 C.From pv magazine Spain A University of Seville research team has developed a bioclimatic bus stop that can lower surrounding temperatures by up to 20 C. The system features four primary components: an underground cistern for nighttime water storage, a closed circuit that circulates water during peak heat, a top unit with solar panels providing energy for water pumping, and temperature sensors with pedestrian detection. Upon detecting people, the bus ...

