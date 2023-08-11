Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11
[11.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.08.23
|IE000JL9SV51
|1,533,570.00
|USD
|0
|15,566,315.50
|10.1504
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.08.23
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,777,000.00
|SEK
|0
|381,473,973.06
|100.9992
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.08.23
|IE000LSFKN16
|8,000.00
|GBP
|0
|80,288.15
|10.036
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.08.23
|IE000LH4DDC2
|10,000.00
|EUR
|0
|99,955.08
|9.9955