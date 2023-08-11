Biwatt Power, a Chinese manufacturer, has developed new residential sodium-ion batteries with an efficiency rate of 97% and a projected lifespan of more than 3,000 cycles.China's Biwatt Power has unveiled new integrated solar energy storage solutions for residential applications. "Its smart home energy management platform integrates a cloud-based battery management system (BMS), providing multiple safety protections and fault warnings for homeowners," the manufacturer said in a statement. "The unique sodium-ion (SIB) active balancing technology effectively extends the battery's cycle life, allowing ...

