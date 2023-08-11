

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation eased further in July to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years as estimated, the latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.3 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 4.5 percent gain in June. That was in line with the flash data published on July 27.



Moreover, the latest inflation was the weakest since February 2021, when prices had risen 3.6 percent.



This further decrease in inflation came from a 3.7 percent fall in energy prices.



The annual price growth in food prices eased to 12.7 percent in July from 13.7 percent. Similarly, prices for manufactured goods increase at a slower pace of 3.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent over the month versus a 0.2 percent gain in June. In the initial estimate, the rate of change in July was flat.



EU harmonized inflation moderated to 5.1 percent from 5.3 percent in the prior month. In the flash report, the rate increase was 5.0 percent.



Monthly, the HICP showed no variations in July, versus a 0.2 percent rise in June, as estimated.



