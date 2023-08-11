

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded lower on Friday to extend losses from the previous session amid uncertainty over global economic outlook and fuel demand.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped half a percent to $85.97 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $82.32.



China's biggest property developer Country Garden has warned of a loss of up to $7.6bn (£6bn) for the first six months of the year, deepening concerns about the health of the property sector.



Initial optimism over tame U.S. CPI data fizzled out, following hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official.



After U.S. inflation readings for July came in lower than expected, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that it was premature to say if the Fed has raised rates enough to bring inflation down to the 2 percent target.



Interest-rate concerns lifted the dollar and bond yields, pressuring commodities, including oil.



Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) today said it sees slower demand growth for oil in 2024 due to lackluster macroeconomic conditions, a post-pandemic recovery running out of steam and the burgeoning use of electric vehicles.



According to its August monthly oil market report, growth is forecast to slow to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, down by 150,000 bpd from its previous forecast.



