

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer inflation rose less than expected in July and weekly jobless claims rose more than expected to the highest level in a month, raising hopes that the Fed was close to end its tightening cycle and could start cutting rates early next year.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,918.08 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at $1,950.15.



The dollar index fell against a basket of currencies, helping lift demand for the precious metal.



After the U.S. CPI data reinforced market expectations for a pause in rate hikes at the September meeting, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said that inflation data is moving in the right direction, but the U.S. central bank has 'more work to do' to get inflation back down to its 2 percent target.



Trading later in the day may be influenced by data on U.S. producer prices and consumer sentiment.



The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on consumer sentiment includes readings on inflation expectations.



