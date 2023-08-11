Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der große Turnaroundkanadidat - Fast 1.000 % bis zum ATH
WKN: LB1B2E | ISIN: DE000LB1B2E5
11.08.2023
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

11 August 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

EU / ISIN EU000A3K4DT4

Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated July,11th 2023, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Torsten Zittlau; telephone: +49 711 127 74640) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:European Union (EU), AAA (Fitch) / Aaa (Moody's) / AA (S&P)
Guarantor (if any):-
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 4.000.000.000
Description:Tap of 2.5% Oct 2052s, EUR benchmark in accordance with the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, Fixed Rate RegS Bearer, Regulated Market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Stabilising Manager(s)Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and NatWest Markets
Offer price:83,131

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.


