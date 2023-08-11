Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.08.2023 | 12:30
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 10-August-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue460.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue465.05p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 10-August-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue364.29p
INCLUDING current year revenue368.78p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 10-August-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue279.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue279.86p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 10-August-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue182.43p
INCLUDING current year revenue182.67p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 10-August-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue108.44p
INCLUDING current year revenue109.61p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 10-August-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue151.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue151.42p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


© 2023 PR Newswire
