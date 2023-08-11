Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.08.2023 | 13:18
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Nicola Shepherd
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
b) LEI 549300Z41EP32MI2DN29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 25p sharesGB0000385517
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
779.5952 pence per share1,000 shares
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,000 ordinary 25p shares779.5952 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction 11 August 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Katherine Manson, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC


© 2023 PR Newswire
