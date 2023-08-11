Brazil installed 2.3 GW of large-scale solar and 4.5 GW of distributed-generation PV in the first six months of this year.From pv magazine Brazil New figures from Brazil's energy regulator, ANEEL, show that the country achieved an impressive 6.8 GW increase in PV generation capacity in the first half of 2023. Within this growth, 2.3 GW emerged from 61 newly established large-scale PV plants, while an additional 4.5 GW was contributed by distributed-generation solar, involving PV systems under 5 MW in size. It remains unclear whether these statistics include the 1.2 GW Janaúba solar complex, which ...

