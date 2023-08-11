Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023
PR Newswire
11.08.2023 | 13:36
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Directorate Changes

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Directorate Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

11 August 2023

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Directorate Changes

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company") announces the retirement of Ms Claire Whittet as Chair and non-executive Director of the Company, effective 11 August 2023.

The Board wishes to thank Ms Whittet for her hard work and valued contribution to the Board and the Company during her tenure.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that with effect from 11 August 2023, Mr Ashley Paxton has been appointed as Chair, Ms Sharon Parr as Chair of the Audit Committee and as Chair of the Nomination and Renumeration Committee and Ms Wendy Dorey has been appointed as Chair of the Management Engagement Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


