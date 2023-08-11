The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) says that polysilicon prices rose this week, while TCL Zhonghuan raised wafer prices for the second time in 10 days. The CNMIA said that n-type monocrystalline polysilicon prices ranged from CNY 80,000 ($11,060) to CNY 85,000 per metric ton (MT) this week, with an average price of CNY 83,200 per MT. This marks a 3.48% increase from the preceding week's average price of CNY 72,200 per MT. TCL Zhonghuan has raised its wafer prices for the second time in 10 days. Its current offerings include 150 um, 218.2 mm p-type silicon wafers at CNY 5.53 ...

