Athena Bitcoin Global Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT) a leading international operator of bitcoin ATMs and digital asset fintech solutions company today filed its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal 2023 second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $31.1 million, up 51% from the $20.6 million in revenue for the second quarter 2022 and net income of $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with a net loss of $789,000 for the second quarter of 2022.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global is focused on developing, owning and operating a global network of Athena Bitcoin ATMs, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and BCH in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in twenty-one US states and the territory of Puerto Rico, and 4 countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive platform enables merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/abit or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

