Georgia-Pacific's Principles in Perspective: Varsha Monick

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Listen to Varsha Monick, VP of customer experience and innovation, describe how innovation and Principled Entrepreneurship led to in-transit tracking to meet customers' needs. She also shares how transformation can impact the individual through the development of learning new skill sets and seeking knowledge.

Through our Principles in Perspective series, we aim to highlight employees leading change through our principles. Hear more from these individual who are leaning into a culture where everyone can succeed and fulfill their passions at work: https://news.gp.com/2023/02/principles-in-perspective

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news

