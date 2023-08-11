SJVN Green Energy has secured 90 MW of floating solar capacity in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh with a bid of INR 3.79 ($0.046)/kWh.From pv magazine India SJVN Green Energy, a unit of SJVN, has won 90 MW of capacity in the second-phase 300 MW auction for the Omkareshwar floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh. It won the capacity with a bid of INR 3.79/kWh in a tariff-based competitive process, followed by a reverse auction conducted by REWA Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL). SGEL will develop the plant on a build-own-operate basis. SGEL said that it will execute the power purchase agreement ...

