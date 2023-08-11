Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2023 results on Thursday, August 17, after market closes. We remind all participants to connect through the telephone in order to ask questions.
Earnings Release
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Time: After Market Closes
Conference Call
Friday, August 18, 2023
Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time
Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations
To participate, please dial in
1-888-886-7786 (U.S., Toll Free)
1-416-764-8658 (U.S., Local)
0800-652-2435 (UK)
800-797-692 (Italy)
*No passcode is required*
Webcast (click here)
Telephone Replay
1-877-674-7070 (U.S., Toll Free)
1-416-764-8692 (U.S., Local)
Playback Passcode: 943520 #
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, 57.6% lower than the 84.2 million served prior to the pandemic. In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716