Veji Holdings Ltd.: Veji Announces Audited Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Veji Holdings Ltd. (CSE:VEJI)(OTC PINK:VEJIF) ("the Company' or "Veji"), announces its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. For more info please visit www.SEDARplus.ca. The Company expects to file management reviewed financial statements for its Q1, 2023 within the next 10-14 days, with the goal of closing its previously announced Letter of Intent ("LOI") related to the acquisition of Keto Caveman Café Ltd.

The information provided within this release should be read in conjunction with Veji's annual consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.SEDARplus.ca.

About Veji Holdings Ltd.

The Company is a reporting issuer in Canada and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "VEJI" and on the OTC under the symbol "VEJIF".

