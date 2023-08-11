Crown Electrokinetics Welcomes Telecommunication Veterans David Martinez and Mike Sullivan to Fiber Optics Division

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it has added telecommunications veterans David Martinez and Mike Sullvan to develop and oversee the growth of its fiber optics division, Crown Fiber Optics.

Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman stated, "I'm pleased to welcome David and Mike to the Crown Fiber Optics team. Both bring to Crown more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Their combined experience will help steward the growth of Crown Fiber Optics division, allowing us to continue to capitalize on the opportunities in the marketplace, while also executing on existing contracts and workload."

Mr. Martinez comes to Crown having been in the internet (IT) technology infrastructure industry for 35 years. He has a wide range of experience to draw upon that has made him successful in his career as an IT professional, executive, business owner, and entrepreneur. Mr. Martinez's career has allowed him to serve major telecommunication companies such as Sprint Communications, Allied Signal, Honeywell, as well as government entities including Phoenix, Arizona.

In 2016 through 2021, Mr. Martinez was the COO of an awarding winning Satellite telecommunications company, primarily servicing companies in the Oil and Gas energy sector throughout the United States and Canada. Under his direction and leadership, the company was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies by INC 5000 3 years running. During this same period the company had its highest increased revenue stream. David focuses on revenue growth, profitability, operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

In his most recent position as Executive Vice President of a telecommunications fiber optics construction company, Mr. Martinez was managing customer and vendor relationships, account management for new and existing business development, setting policies and procedures, providing oversight of the human resources, safety, and compliance, as well as overseeing daily operations. Mr. Martinez will serve as Vice President of Operations for Crown's Fiber Optic Division.

Mr. Sullivan is a US Army Veteran and corporate team building and business development leader with experience in the telecommunications construction industry that spans over 30 years. Beginning his career as a lineman with Frontier Communications in 1987, Mr. Sullivan became an expert in fiber optic engineering. His natural leadership skills helped him rise through the ranks of Frontier Communications to become Corporate Director.

During his tenure there, Mike learned every aspect of communications engineering from researching and tracking technology developments, evaluating communications hardware and implementing communication networks to budgeting, financial analysis, acquisitions and company-wide business development. When Mike left Frontier Communications in 2013, he was the revenue leader in sales ten years in a row, so his track record preceded him when he became Vice President at Zayo Group, another leader in communications and fiber optics, that same year.

With Zayo, Mr. Sullivan focused on business and human capital development, workflow, managing and building employee and contract teams in the southwest region of the US. Under his direction, the southwest engineering and construction team at Zayo became the highest performing in the company and the company itself grew to the industry giant it is today.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks. For more info, please visit: www.crownek.com

