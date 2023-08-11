Disc Medicine Inc: Disc Medicine Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Presented positive initial safety and efficacy data from the BEACON trial at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress in June 2023; data from all patients in BEACON to be presented year-end 2023

Initiated a phase 1/2 study of bitopertin in patients with Diamond-Blackfan Anemia who have failed corticosteroid treatment

Enrolling patients in two separate Phase 1b/2 studies for DISC-0974, one in patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease who are not receiving dialysis (NDD-CKD) and one in patients with myelofibrosis and anemia; initial data from both trials expected by year-end 2023

Strengthened financial position through a $158 million upsized public offering; ended Q2 with approximately $378 million in cash that is expected to fund operations well into 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, and provided an update on recent program and corporate developments.

"This was a landmark quarter for our company, as we presented positive initial data from the BEACON study at EHA, which showed the promise of bitopertin as a potential treatment for EPP. The BEACON data catalyzed the successful completion of an upsized public offering, which provides runway well beyond key read-outs across our portfolio and positions us to advance bitopertin into late-stage development," said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. "We continue to make excellent progress across our portfolio and look forward to providing updated results from BEACON and our other studies at the end of the year."

Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:

Bitopertin: GlyT1 Inhibitor (Heme Synthesis Modulator)

Bitopertin is an investigational, clinical-stage, orally-administered inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) that is designed to modulate heme biosynthesis. GlyT1 is a membrane transporter expressed on developing red blood cells and is required to supply sufficient glycine for heme biosynthesis and support erythropoiesis. Disc is planning to develop bitopertin as a potential treatment for a range of hematologic diseases including erythropoietic porphyrias, where it has potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy.

Presented positive initial data from BEACON, an open-label Phase 2 clinical study of bitopertin in patients with EPP and X-linked protoporphyria (XLP), demonstrating: Consistent and dose-dependent reductions of protoporphyrin IX (PPIX), the disease-causing metabolite in EPP Marked improvements in sunlight tolerance and quality of life Bitopertin was well-tolerated, with no meaningful changes in hemoglobin

Continued enrollment for AURORA, a Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study of bitopertin in adults with EPP. Disc expects to have data by year-end 2023, to be presented in early 2024.

Initiated and enrolled first patient in an NIH-sponsored Phase 1/2 study of bitopertin in patients with Diamond-Blackfan Anemia in July 2023

DISC-0974: Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody (Hepcidin Suppression)

DISC-0974 is an investigational anti-hemojuvelin monoclonal antibody (mAb) and is designed to suppress hepcidin production and increase serum iron levels in patients suffering from anemia of inflammation.

Enrollment ongoing for a Phase 1b/2 clinical study of patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease who are not receiving dialysis (NDD-CKD); initial data expected by year-end 2023

Continued enrollment in a Phase 1b/2 clinical study in MF patients with severe anemia on stable background therapy; initial data expected by year-end 2023

MWTX-003: Anti-TMPRSS6 Antibody (Hepcidin Induction)

MWTX-003 is an investigational, anti-TMPRSS6 (Transmembrane Serine Protease 6, also known as Matriptase-2) monoclonal antibody designed to increase hepcidin production and suppress serum iron.

Continued technology transfer and study preparation activities for MWTX-003. Disc plans to initiate a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers during the second half of 2023.

Disc plans to develop MWTX-003 initially as a treatment for polycythemia vera as well as other indications.

Corporate:

Completed an upsized public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants in June 2023 for $157.8 million in gross proceeds.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $377.6 million as of June 30, 2023, which are expected to fund our operational plans well into 2026.

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $377.6 million as of June 30, 2023, which are expected to fund our operational plans well into 2026.

Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses were $12.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $7.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in R&D expenses were primarily driven by the progression of Disc's portfolio, including bitopertin's ongoing two Phase 2 clinical studies, increased headcount, and costs related to technology transfer and study preparations for MWTX-003.

General and Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses were $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increased headcount.

Net Loss: Net loss was $15.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher operating costs in the current period to support the continued advancement of our pipeline.

DISC MEDICINE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 ? 2022 ? 2023 ? 2022 Operating expenses: ? ? ? Research and development $ 12,100 ? $ 7,714 ? $ 32,280 ? $ 15,535 General and administrative 5,228 ? 4,301 ? 10,173 ? 6,440 Total operating expenses 17,328 ? 12,015 ? 42,453 ? 21,975 Loss from operations (17,328 ) ? (12,015 ) ? (42,453 ) ? (21,975 ) Other income (expense), net 1,405 ? 2,435 ? 3,772 ? 2,542 Income tax expense (24 ) - (47 ) - Net loss $ (15,947 ) ? $ (9,580 ) ? $ (38,728 ) ? $ (19,433 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted 21,484,955 ? 944,706 ? 20,226,923 ? 934,286 Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.74 ) ? $ (10.14 ) ? $ (1.91 ) ? $ (20.80 )