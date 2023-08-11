Nauticus Robotics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Business Update

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. ("Nauticus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KITT), a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services to the ocean industries, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Highlights

Signed a contract with Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) for an initial project in the Gulf of Mexico Princess Field. Pending success, this contract could lead to multi-million dollars worth of additional contracts over the next few years.

Signed a contract with Petrobras (NYSE: PBR), one of the world's largest energy companies, to deploy Aquanaut, the Company's autonomous subsea robot, to support Petrobras' offshore activities. The contract opens up a potential market opportunity of more than $100 million per year for Nauticus.

Announced an additional award under the current contract with Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) for the continued development of an Aquanaut-derivative in preparation for customer adoption decisions expected later this year.

Continued successful commissioning exercises for the first of three 2 nd generation commercial Aquanauts by logging over 100 hours of offshore testing to date; expected to qualify in September for commercial service for Shell.

generation commercial Aquanauts by logging over 100 hours of offshore testing to date; expected to qualify in September for commercial service for Shell. Advanced in both programs with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), successfully completing contract phases that further develop specialized autonomous platforms for amphibious and mine-counter measure capabilities for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps utilizing Nauticus' autonomy software package toolKITT.

Closed the first tranche of a $15 million senior secured debt facility led by existing strategic equity investors.

"As we embark on the commercial launch of the Nauticus Fleet, the demand for our autonomous service offering is increasing. Over the last few months, we have signed commercial deals with leading energy companies such as Petrobras and Shell and are in advanced discussions with several additional majors," said Nic Radford, CEO of Nauticus. "These contracts equate to multi-million-dollar bookings and open up a much larger potential scope of work as these companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars per year on offshore inspection, maintenance, and repair work."

"Although we tend to talk more about our commercial offerings, the government-oriented side of our business remains a key component of our long-term strategy with much of our IP being borne out of our government work. While revenue from these projects was down this quarter due to delays in contract authorizations, we expect to recover in the upcoming quarters."

"I've never been more optimistic about the future of Nauticus. We employ some of the best minds in the industry, and we are positioned with the right product at the right time to disrupt a $30 billion market. Demand from potential customers is high, but constructing our fleet is capital intensive. As such, we're finalizing a $15 million senior secured debt round led by one of our key strategic investors, with $5 million of the amount deposited last month."

"The recent revaluation of our warrants reflects an updated modeling process and our current belief that debt rather than equity can be used to finance Nauticus' near-term capital requirements," said Rangan Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer of Nauticus. "We are thankful for the continued support of our existing investors, as well as the holders of our existing convertible debentures for working with us, as we are seeing significant traction with commercial customers, and debt funding will help us turn that into substantial future revenue growth."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Nauticus reported second quarter revenue of $1.1 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior-year period. The decrease in revenue is primarily attributable to delays in contract authorization with government entities.

Total operating expenses during the second quarter were $8.0 million, a $2.5 million increase from the prior-year period. $1.7 million of the increase was associated with non-cash stock compensation expense. The balance of increase was attributable to increased general and administrative ("G&A") costs associated with being a public company as well as to support the continued growth of the Company as it transitions to commercial operations.

For the quarter, Nauticus recorded a net income attributable to common stockholders of $20.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. This compares to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share in the prior-year comparable period. The increase was primarily due to the positive impact from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 includes certain items typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community. Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders, which excludes the impact of these items as described in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, was $8.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Nauticus ended the second quarter with $4.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company had a working capital surplus of $11.7 million at the end of the second quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Nauticus will host a conference call today, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time). A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039

International number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13740225

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

A replay of the call will be available through August 25, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13740225

Nauticus Robotics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,353,179 $ 17,787,159 Restricted certificate of deposit 250,375 250,375 Short-term investments - 4,959,263 Accounts receivable, net 1,302,494 1,622,434 Inventories 12,536,004 6,666,912 Contract assets 611,236 573,895 Prepaid expenses 6,121,038 5,046,599 Other current assets 53,605 56,410 Total Current assets 25,227,931 36,963,047 Property and equipment, net 21,784,483 15,167,367 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,384,779 317,208 Other assets 129,370 155,490 Total assets $ 48,526,563 $ 52,603,112 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,731,767 $ 324,484 Accrued liabilities 7,310,051 3,142,977 Operating lease liabilities - current 524,279 410,158 Total Current Liabilities 13,566,097 3,877,619 Warrant liabilities 5,847,057 32,688,342 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 992,660 87,214 Notes payable - long-term, net of discount 17,800,494 15,922,118 Total Liabilities 38,206,308 52,575,293 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity (Deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 625,000,000 shares authorized, 47,894,251 and 47,250,771 shares issued, respectively, and 47,894,251 and 47,250,771 shares outstanding, respectively 4,789 4,725 Additional paid-in capital 71,885,793 68,128,196 Accumulated deficit (61,570,327 ) (68,105,102 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 10,320,255 27,819 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 48,526,563 $ 52,603,112





Nauticus Robotics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Service $ 1,128,115 $ 2,796,159 $ 3,948,395 $ 5,032,124 Service - related party - 193,400 500 193,400 Total revenue 1,128,115 2,989,559 3,948,895 5,225,524 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below) 1,900,602 2,540,062 4,832,869 4,439,223 Depreciation 53,209 117,086 326,308 228,405 Research and development 482,761 583,870 709,728 1,851,282 General and administrative 5,560,565 2,271,138 10,773,209 3,917,179 Total costs and expenses 7,997,137 5,512,156 16,642,114 10,436,089 Operating loss (6,869,022 ) (2,522,597 ) (12,693,219 ) (5,210,565 ) Other (income) expense: Other (income) expense, net 746 (9,453 ) 1,153,127 (5,241 ) (Gain) on sale of assets (3,908 ) - (3,908 ) - Foreign currency transaction (gain) (17,709 ) (9,848 ) (27,593 ) - Gain on exchange of warrants 590,266 - 590,266 - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (29,668,454 ) - (27,431,550 ) - Interest expense, net 1,556,597 853,660 6,491,664 1,655,634 Total other (income) expense, net (27,542,462 ) 834,359 (19,227,994 ) 1,650,393 Net income (loss) $ 20,673,440 $ (3,356,956 ) $ 6,534,775 $ (6,860,958 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.52 $ (0.35 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.71 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.49 $ (0.35 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.71 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 39,963,266 9,669,217 39,872,864 9,669,217 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44,345,319 9,669,217 40,602,678 9,669,217





Nauticus Robotics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six months ended June 30,

2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,534,775 $ (6,860,958 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 326,308 228,405 Accretion of debt discount 1,878,376 347,106 Stock-based compensation 3,077,027 388,814 Gain on exchange of warrants 590,266 - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (27,431,550 ) - Noncash impact of lease accounting 145,253 88,212 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 319,940 (811,016 ) Inventories (5,869,092 ) (2,380,429 ) Contract assets (37,341 ) (60,585 ) Other assets (1,045,514 ) (1,360,086 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,733,185 1,039,296 Contract liabilities - (373,791 ) Operating lease liabilities (193,257 ) (155,382 ) Net cash from operating activities (12,971,624 ) (9,910,414 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,102,253 ) (3,080,199 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 4,959,263 - Net cash from investing activities (1,142,990 ) (3,080,199 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 342,579 - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 338,055 - Net cash from financing activities 680,634 - Net change in cash and cash equivalents (13,433,980 ) (12,990,613 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 17,787,159 20,952,867 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,353,179 $ 7,962,254 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 908,184 $ 761,189 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable 841,171 1,949,142 Right of use asset assumed through lease liability 1,212,824 - Lease assumed through lease liability 1,212,824 -



Nauticus Robotics, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes certain items that are included in net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Items excluded are those which the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring.

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information to investors for analysis of the Company's fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies such as Nauticus.

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss attributable to common stockholders or any other measure of a company's financial performance or profitability presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the differences between net loss attributable to common stockholders and adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is presented below. Because adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders excludes some, but not all, items that affect net loss attributable to common stockholders and may vary among companies, the Company's calculation of adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders (GAAP) $ 20,673,440 $ (3,356,956 ) $ 6,534,775 $ (6,860,958 ) Sales and use tax assessment 0 0 1,189,164 0 Foreign currency (gain)/loss (17,709 ) (9,848 ) (27,593 ) 0 Loss on exchange of warrants 590,266 590,266 Interest and Penalties 362,045 0 4,320,690 Change in fair value of warrant liability (29,668,454 ) - (27,431,550 ) - Adjusted Net loss attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP) $ (8,060,412 ) $ (3,366,804 ) $ (14,824,248 ) $ (6,860,958 ) Adjusted Basic (loss) per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.71 ) Adjusted Diluted (loss) per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.71 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 39,963,266 9,669,217 39,872,864 9,669,217 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44,345,319 9,669,217 40,602,678 9,669,217



