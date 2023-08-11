Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
11.08.23
09:19 Uhr
93,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,53 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
11.08.2023 | 15:26
Workiva: Set Up for Success: Adapting to CSRD's Global Reach

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Workiva
Workiva, Friday, August 11, 2023, Press release picture

Kristina Wyatt, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer at Persefoni and former senior counsel at the SEC, joins ESG Talk host Steve Soter to talk about CSRD and its impact on companies outside of the European Union. They discuss the importance of assurance and harmonization in ESG reporting and proactive strategies companies should consider to be set up for success.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773777/Set-Up-for-Success-Adapting-to-CSRDs-Global-Reach

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
