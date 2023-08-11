Workiva: Set Up for Success: Adapting to CSRD's Global Reach

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Workiva



Kristina Wyatt, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer at Persefoni and former senior counsel at the SEC, joins ESG Talk host Steve Soter to talk about CSRD and its impact on companies outside of the European Union. They discuss the importance of assurance and harmonization in ESG reporting and proactive strategies companies should consider to be set up for success.

