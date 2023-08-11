Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023
Der große Turnaroundkanadidat - Fast 1.000 % bis zum ATH
WKN: A2DQ19 | ISIN: SE0009889405 | Ticker-Symbol: 858
Frankfurt
11.08.23
10:40 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
11.08.2023 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription unit of H&D Wireless Holding AB (423/23)

With effect from August 14, 2023, the subscription unit in H&D Wireless Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including August 23, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription unit            
Short name:   HDW UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020552271              
Order book ID:  300817                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 14, 2023, the paid subscription unit in H&D Wireless
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription unit         
Short name:   HDW BTU B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020552289              
Order book ID:  300818                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
