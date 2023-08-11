Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Pricer Aktiebolag (102/23)

With effect from August 14, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 23, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: PRIC TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678761 Order book ID: 301100 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 14, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Pricer Aktiebolag will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PRIC BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678779 Order book ID: 301101 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB