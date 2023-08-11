Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023
WKN: 899450 | ISIN: SE0000233934 | Ticker-Symbol: PRRB
11.08.2023 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Pricer Aktiebolag (102/23)

With effect from August 14, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including August 23, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   PRIC TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678761              
Order book ID:  301100                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 14, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Pricer
Aktiebolag will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue
up until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   PRIC BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678779              
Order book ID:  301101                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
