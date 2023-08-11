Calibration Services Market worth $8.1 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The calibration services market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Various factors, including the increasing emphasis across industries on precision, accuracy, and compliance with regulatory standards drive the growth of the calibration services market.

Calibration Services Market

120 - Tables

60 - Figures

250 - Pages

Calibration Services Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.7 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $8.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% Market Size Available for 2019-2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Proofreading, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Built-in self-calibration feature of electrical & electronic instrument Key Market Opportunities Advent of 5G technology and deployment of LTE and LTE-Advanced (4G) networks Key Market Drivers Growing demand for quality and inspection equipment in precision manufacturing

As technologies advance and instruments become more intricate, the need for maintaining precise measurements and reliable equipment grows. Calibration services address this demand by ensuring that tools and instruments operate within specified tolerances, contributing to enhanced product quality, regulatory compliance, and overall operational efficiency.

By service type, the electrical service type to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Due to several key factors, electrical calibration services are likely to hold the largest market share in the overall calibration service factors. Firstly, the widespread use of electrical equipment across various industries, including power generation, electronics, telecommunications, and automation, has created a substantial demand for calibration services related to electrical instruments. Secondly, as technology continues to advance, electrical equipment becomes more complex and sophisticated, necessitating precise calibration to maintain accuracy and functionality. Thirdly, stringent quality and safety standards in industries like healthcare, aerospace, and automotive drive the need for accurate electrical measurements, further boosting the demand for calibration services. Additionally, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and smart grid technologies requires reliable calibration to ensure these systems' efficient integration and operation. As a result, electrical calibration services have become indispensable for industries aiming to ensure compliance, safety, and optimal performance of their electrical equipment, leading to their dominant market share.

The industrial & automation segment is likely to account for the largest market share between 2023 and 2030.

The industrial & automation segment has improved in terms of affordability, usability, applicability, and quality over the years with regular advancements in automation. The industrial & automation sector uses calibration services for different parts in the assembly line, such as electrical calibration to ensure proper electric supply to (computer numerical control) CNC machines; mechanical calibration to ensure standard vector attributes such as pressure, torque, and flow of machinery; dimensional calibration for physical attributes such as length, level, angle, and so on, of the machinery; and thermodynamic calibration services to read and calibrate temperature and humidity-sensing devices in the operating environment, even in hazardous areas. Thus, calibration services have a wide application in the industrial & automotive industry. The industrial & automation application in the calibration services market refers to the use of calibration services for instruments and equipment utilized in various industrial sectors, particularly in automated systems and processes. This includes manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and other industries where precise measurements and accurate performance are crucial for optimizing production processes, ensuring product quality, and maintaining compliance with industry standards. The increasing adoption of automation in these sectors drives the demand for calibration services to guarantee the accuracy and reliability of instruments and sensors used in automated machinery and control systems, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.

North America is likely to account second-largest market share in the global calibration services market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share in the calibration services industry. This prominence is attributed to the region's robust industrial landscape, stringent regulatory requirements, and emphasis on quality control across diverse sectors. The continent's advanced technological infrastructure and widespread adoption of precision manufacturing practices further contribute to its significant role in driving the calibration services market.

North America is a growing region with the presence of countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The calibration services market in North America is experiencing steady growth and holds significant importance across various industries in the region. One of the primary drivers of this market is the region's technological advancements and innovation. North America is known for its cutting-edge technologies and sophisticated measuring instruments, necessitating precise calibration to maintain accuracy and reliability. Industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and healthcare heavily rely on calibration services to ensure compliance with stringent quality standards and regulations. Moreover, North America's industrial landscape strongly emphasizes precision and accuracy, making calibration an essential aspect of operations. The region's businesses recognize calibration's critical role in maintaining product quality and safety. As a result, there is a growing awareness of calibration's importance, leading to an increased adoption of calibration services.

Key Players

Keysight Technologies (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Tektronix, Inc. (US), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US), Omega Engineering, Inc. (US), Advantest Corporation (Japan), National Instruments Corporation (US), Anritsu (Japan), Trescal, Inc. (France), Pratt and Whitney Measurement Systems, Inc. (US), Kolb & Baumann GmbH & Co KG. (Germany), Renishaw plc. (UK), Feinmess Suhl GmbH (Germany), Octagon Precision India Pvt. Ltd. (India), TESA Brown & Sharpe (Part of Hexagon AB) (Switzerland), Mitutoyo (Japan), MSI Viking (US), Master Gage & Tool Co. (US), Tanson Instrument (India), and Micro Precision Calibration (US) are the dominant companies in the calibration services companies.

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

