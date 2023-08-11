BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT



Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2023



A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



11 August 2023