BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Submission of Document
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2023
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
11 August 2023
