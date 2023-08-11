GOBEL Announces Formation of Corporate Advisory Board With Senior Healthcare Leaders

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / GOBEL, the world's leading consulting and technology firm exclusively serving healthcare philanthropy, is proud to announce the formation of its Corporate Advisory Board. Comprised of some of the most distinguished individuals in healthcare senior leadership positions, the Board will bring its collective wealth of expertise and experience to support GOBEL's commitment to delivering transformational philanthropic services to its clients.

GOBEL's Corporate Advisory Board is a unique and influential entity in healthcare philanthropy. The broad range of board members' expertise in finance, strategy, healthcare operations, investment management, and technology guides GOBEL's increasing growth and success. In 2022 alone, GOBEL, motivated by the belief that gratitude drives impactful giving, helped its clients raise over $1.5 billion - making it its most prolific year to date with nearly triple-digit revenue growth. The Board's collective knowledge and insights have also aided GOBEL in facilitating important discussions and producing thought leadership about innovation in philanthropy and the evolving landscape of healthcare.

GOBEL's Corporate Advisory Board is comprised of the following industry leaders:

Gary Conner, Chair - Retired Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Tower Health, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Suncoast Health System, and Chief Financial Officer at City of Hope

Jim Blazar - Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health

Marissa Goldberg - Chief Executive Officer at Doheny Eye Institute

Nathan Heater - Deputy Chief Investment Officer at SSM Health

Dr. Bruce Lytle - Retired Chairman of the Heart & Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic and Founder of Bruce Lytle & Associates Consulting

Michael Malewicz - Vice President of Investments & Partnerships at Navitus Health Solutions

Neil Meltzer - President & CEO of LifeBridge Health

Prag Shah - Growth & Transformation Executive, former President of WealthEngine

Edward Sim - Executive Vice President of Universal Health Services and President of Acute Care Division

Matt Wagner - Director of Strategic Finance & Transactions at CommonSpirit Health

Fatema Zanzi - Hospital Chief Legal Officer

"We are grateful to benefit from such an exceptional group of healthcare leaders," said Chad Gobel, Founder & CEO of GOBEL. "Their wealth of experience and diverse perspectives have been and will continue to be instrumental in shaping our strategies, enhancing our services, and ensuring we continue to provide the highest level of support to our clients." For more information about GOBEL and its Corporate Advisory Board, please visit GOBEL's Our Team webpage.

