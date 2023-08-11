OL GROUPE: Castello Lukeba transferred to RB Leipzig

Lyon, August 11, 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Castello Lukeba to German club RB Leipzig for €34 million, bonuses included, plus a sell-on profit of 20% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

During a meeting with John Textor early this week in Lyon, centre-back Castello Lukeba did not respond favourably to a new extension of his contract, originally set to run until June 2025. He reiterated his desire to leave the club that trained him, during the current off-season, and join RB Leipzig. Given the player's reluctance and the fact that he was not part of the club's team strategy, Olympique Lyonnais agreed to open negotiations with Leipzig, the third-place finisher in the Bundesliga last season.

Castello's departure marks the end of a successful career with OL. Castello joined OL in 2011 at the age of eight. After climbing the ranks of the Academy, he signed his first professional contract in July 2021, for a duration of three years. He appeared in his first professional match a month later in the season opener against Brest in Groupama Stadium. The U21 French international (12 caps) started four Euro matches for the U21 national team this summer. He appeared in 68 matches and scored four goals with OL, all competitions combined.

Olympique Lyonnais regrets that it could not keep Castello Lukeba on its squad but also wants its team to be composed of players who are fully engaged and determined to contribute to the club's strategy so that it can achieve the best possible results this season.



