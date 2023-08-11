Checkmate: Culturefy, Inc. Secures Multimillion-Dollar Investment to Disrupt Traditional Management Consulting with AI: Empowering a New World of Work Where 'Crowne Cultures' Thrive

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Culturefy, Inc. has announced the securing of a multimillion-dollar investment, marking a significant stride in its mission to disrupt traditional management consulting with AI and transform the way organizations approach work-life culture.

Traditional management consulting is burdened with time-consuming processes and high costs. Culturefy, Inc. employs AI and ML technologies to reduce these, cutting time by up to 60%, while also providing a more affordable alternative that tailors strategies to individual organizational needs. The potential of data analytics often goes unrealized in traditional methods, a fact underscored by a Deloitte survey where 49% say analytics aid in decision-making, but extracting full value from data remains a challenge. Culturefy's platform ensures robust data-driven decisions, enabling quick adaptation to market changes. Also, by emphasizing employee engagement, a factor linked to 21% more profitability according to a Gallup study, Culturefy aligns with its commitment to unify and engage employees, fostering better business outcomes.

Culturefy's mission is to create a new world of work where 'Crowne Cultures' thrive - environments where everyone, from employees to partners, aligns in purpose, strives for common goals, and contributes to building brands that command respect. The concept symbolizes a work culture that is truly royal: dignified, accountable, and influential.

"With Culturefy , your culture becomes a tangible manifestation of your brand, turning each employee into a brand ambassador and every action into an embodiment of your brand's identity," says founder and CEO Robert Crowne.

What sets Culturefy apart is its ability to go beyond mere insights and data. By utilizing AI-driven intelligence and Machine Learning (ML), the platform equips leaders with personalized, actionable recommendations. Rather than just delivering analysis, Culturefy provides a comprehensive understanding of organizational dynamics, aligning with industry best practices. This enables leaders and employees to make informed decisions, supported by robust data analytics, tailored guidance, and unwavering support.

By aligning cutting-edge algorithms with human dynamics, Culturefy identifies, unifies, and empowers leaders and employees, crafting tailored strategies that transform work-life culture. In a world driven by rapid change and complexity, Culturefy's AI-driven approach offers a disruptive edge, putting leaders back in the driver's seat, and paving the way for a new era of strategic innovation and cultural excellence.

Founder and visionary Robert Crowne emphasizes the platform's potential to unify leaders and employees to take action. "With Culturefy, we're revolutionizing the way organizations manage talent acquisition, engagement, retention, and communication," he says. "It's about crafting a culture that embodies these values, and this investment will significantly propel our mission."

"Imagine a world where every employee, regardless of industry or role, feels a profound sense of purpose and belonging. A world where collaboration transcends boundaries and innovation flourishes at every turn. This is the world we are building with Culturefy," says founder and CEO Robert Crowne. Culturefy's platform seeks to empower leaders and employees from various sectors including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, sports and entertainment, financial, education, and more.

Culturefy also shines in its ability to execute comprehensive communication and recruitment campaigns effortlessly across multiple channels: Social, TV, Radio, Digital Billboards, and In-Game. With a few simple clicks, the platform initiates strategically designed initiatives to attract, engage, and retain top-tier talent. This unique feature positions Culturefy as a marketplace leader in fostering a brand culture that resonates with both existing team members and potential candidates.

Culturefy provides a way for organizations to tap into their own heartbeat, fostering a culture of excellence, inclusion, and performance. The platform uncovers opportunities, aids in the development of strategies, and supports the execution of plans that yield tangible results.

A key feature of Culturefy is its collaborative communication functionalities, enabling real-time collaboration and interaction. A virtual workspace allows for verbal communication, idea exchange, and work collaboration.

The content review capabilities offered by Culturefy are aimed at revolutionizing the approval process, enabling faster and more collaborative decision-making. The platform ensures streamlined discussions and consolidated feedback, eliminating the need for excessive email communication.

The strategy behind Culturefy extends beyond AI and analytics. It includes climate and culture checks, human capital strategies, employer branding, and initiatives that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. Every facet is designed to cultivate an environment that promotes learning, agility, and a results-oriented focus, reflecting the principles of a 'Crowne Culture.'

"Culturefy is more than just a platform; it's a catalyst for building a new world where 'Crowne Cultures' are the norm," Crowne concludes. "This investment is a testament to our vision, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead."

Culturefy is a solutions focused organization that leverages an AI driven employee experience software as a service (SaaS) platform to unify leaders in taking action to improve employee acquisition, engagement, retention, performance, and communications initiatives in order to drive business success.

