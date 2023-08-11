Driiviin Classiic Launches With Founding Members NFTs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / New York-based fashion brand DRIIVIIN has announced the September 2023 launch of its newest collection, DRIIVIIN CLASSiiC. This new collection is focused on the brand's mission for every single human being on the planet to own a DRIIVIIN piece and use fashion as a tool to help shape the evolution of the collective consciousness.

DRIIVIIN CLASSiiC: Expressing individual values while contributing to a collective narrative .

Photo - Reymer

The company's new collection is centered around travel and the idea that "if life is a journey, then we are all travelers." DRIIVIIN wants to be the green light for creatives and professionals to go fearlessly after their dreams using what drives them, whether it's fine art, fitness, cooking, technology, or business. DRIIVIIN offers travel-friendly clothing pieces, bags, and luggages. This approach seeks to serve the needs of all of us as travelers on this journey called life. Recognizing the increasing significance of travel as a way to discover more of oneself in a globalized world, DRIIVIIN CLASSiiC seeks to blend fashion, function, and innovation. The collection combines practicality with the aesthetic sensibilities of the modern traveler, ensuring that functionality does not compromise style and meaning.

"The modern professional is not tied down to one location - their work and passions take them to different corners of the world," says Peace Simon, a multi-disciplinary artist and the CEO and founder of DRIIVIIN. "With DRIIVIIN CLASSiiC, we wanted to provide a collection that not only facilitates this mobility but also empowers them to express their individuality and values through their clothing and accessories."

The collection includes versatile clothing pieces designed for comfort during travel and carries the distinctive artistic imprint that DRIIVIIN is known for. "Our range of bags and luggage aligns with our ethos of bridging the gap between the fast growth of technology and the comparatively minimal growth of the collective consciousness through the subconscious power of great imagery," Simon explains. He adds that he wants each piece to be thoughtfully designed with compartments for tech gadgets and made from sustainable materials.



CEO and Founder Peace Simon with the painting he exhibited at the United Nations that became the brand's registered trademark

In line with DRIIVIIN's innovative approach, DRIIVIIN CLASSiiC doesn't just stop at physical products. Along with these tangible items, the brand brings its commitment to bridging the physical and digital world by creating corresponding NFTs for the Founding members campaign within the collection, adding a modern twist to the concept of travel fashion.

He adds that moving into the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) allows DRIIVIIN to create digital representations of each piece in the collection that is part of the Founding members campaign to be verifiably unique and can be bought, sold, and traded on the blockchain.

"The global NFT market size was over $15 billion in 2021," Simon states. "We want to combine fashion, function, and blockchain technology to set a new standard for our customers to be part of our ownership process in the digital age. We feel that as the travel industry grows, we want to position ourselves in a way to serve that important aspect of everyone's lives."

This approach is an extension of DRIIVIIN's mission to provide a platform for each individual to contribute to the evolution of the collective consciousness. Each design within the DRIIVIIN CLASSiiC collection contributes to this vision, fostering a sense of connection, awareness, and shared responsibility.

"We designed DRIIVIIN CLASSiiC to go beyond fashion," Simon states. "We're offering a digital asset that blends the physical and virtual worlds. We're proud to be one of the pioneers in integrating NFTs in the fashion industry. Each piece in the collection is a unique story, and with NFTs, we're immortalizing these stories on the blockchain for the founding members campaign, creating a novel way for our customers to connect with our brand's ethos."

The pieces from DRIIVIIN CLASSiiC will also be displayed as part of the brand's museum, serving as tangible tokens of the brand's evolution and desire to be sustainable and its commitment to conscious fashion. Each physical Founding Member piece will be paired with its corresponding NFT, further bridging the physical and digital realms of fashion.

As one of the early adopters of NFTs in the fashion industry, DRIIVIIN is setting a precedent. The launch of DRIIVIIN CLASSiiC is poised to stimulate industry-wide discussions about the potential of blockchain technology in fashion, prompting brands to consider how they might leverage this technology to enhance their storytelling, engagement, and customer experience.

The unveiling of the DRIIVIIN CLASSiiC collection will take place in September 2023.

About DRIIVIIN

Founded by Peace Simon, DRIIVIIN is a semi-luxury fashion brand that focuses on using art and imagery to inspire each individual to go for what drives them and contribute to the evolution of the collective consciousness. The brand is centered on the belief that fashion is a platform for expressing values and contributing to a collective narrative.

Website: https://www.driiviin.us/

Contact: Claudia Zbrancova at driiviin@gmail.com .

SOURCE: DRIIVIIN

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773803/Driiviin-Classiic-Launches-With-Founding-Members-NFTs