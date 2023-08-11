Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 11 août/August 2023) - Alchemist Mining Inc. (AMS) has announced a name and symbol change to Lithos Energy Ltd. (LITS).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on August 15, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on August 14, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Alchemist Mining Inc. (AMS) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Lithos Energy Ltd. (LITS).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 15 août 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 14 août 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 15 août/August 2023 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: AMS New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: LITS New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 536876 10 5 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 536876 10 5 5 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 01374P308/CA01374P3088

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.