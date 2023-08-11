Matern Law Group: Award-Winning Affordable Housing Documentary 'UNZIPPED: An Autopsy of American Inequality' Debuts in Its Home City of Venice

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / UNZIPPED, a feature documentary about the growing affordable housing crisis in America, will be screened publicly for the first time in the community where it was filmed, Venice, California, 90291. The screening is at the Electric Lodge in Venice, California, on Friday, August 11, at 7 p.m.



The event is sponsored by The Satyagraha Alliance; the Matern Law Group, hosted by Philanthropist, Podcast Host and Attorney, Matthew J. Matern, and is a benefit for Safe Place for Youth (S.P.Y.).

Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Colin K. Gray, Executive Produced by Lucy Liu, and featuring music tracks from Run The Jewels, UNZIPPED has been hailed as the "frontline" documentary "for America's housing divide" (Variety,) a film that "humanizes" the issue (KCRW), and an "important, powerful and enlightening" documentary (KPCC's Film Week).

UNZIPPED is produced by GRAiNEY PICTURES in association with Ley Line Entertainment and The Nation of Artists. Local Venice partners featured in the documentary include Venice Family Clinic, Venice Community Housing, Venice Heritage Museum, St. Joseph Center and S. P. Y.

A companion affordable housing impact campaign, RaiseTheRoof, launched alongside the film with an interactive Impact Hub that showcases simple ways to get involved and support local housing organizations.

About the host, Matthew J. Matern

Matt is a successful attorney, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is the founder of Matern Law Group in California and created The Satyagraha Alliance, a non-profit that supports and partners with other environmental and homelessness organizations.

Dedicated to giving back to the community, he started the Alliance to support philanthropic programs for local underserved communities. The Satyagraha Alliance has donated substantial sums to many local charities including Safe Place for Youth, St. Joseph's Center, Downtown Women's Center, Food Finders and the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission.

In addition to his philanthropic work with the Satyagraha Alliance, Matt is host and creator of "A Climate Change", a weekly radio show and podcast discussing issues of climate change with influential environmental leaders.

About Colin K. Gray

Colin is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and screenwriter. Uniting every project he tackles is a deep commitment to crafting powerful stories that challenge the status quo.

In addition to directing & writing UNZIPPED, Colin's documentary credits include: Being Canadian, ATARI: Game Over, Redlight, and Freedom's Fury, his acclaimed documentary about the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and 'Blood in the Water" Olympic water polo match (named one of the 20 Greatest Sports Documentaries of All Time by Esquire magazine). Colin and EPs Quentin Tarantino and Lucy Liu were knighted by Hungary for the film.

Colin's ongoing commitment to social impact work includes writing and directing projects for Habitat for Humanity, Action Against Hunger, UNICEF and One Voice. Colin was also a staff writer on Netflix's children's series Phantom Pups. His other scripted credits include Savage Lands and Meena, based on the novel "Half the Sky".

For more information on UNZIPPED and RaiseTheRoof, please visit: www.unzippedmovie.com

