Third Paragraph, first sentence of release dated August 10, 2023 should read: Implementation of the Digital Patient Engagement and Education System will commence in Q3 2023.

The updated release reads:

CHILDREN'S HEALTH IRELAND AND ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE PARTNER TO DELIVER DIGITAL PATIENT ENGAGEMENT AND EDUCATION SYSTEM

Oneview Healthcare plc (ASX:ONE) ("Oneview") and Children's Health Ireland ("CHI") have signed a seven-year partnership whereby Oneview will deliver its innovative care experience platform to the new children's hospital.

The initiative will cover over 600 various hospital locations including 363 inpatient and day care units and further 197 outpatient location throughout this new state-of-art campus in Dublin.

Implementation of the Digital Patient Engagement and Education System will commence in Q3 2023. As well as playing a central role in the provision of acute pediatric healthcare services, the new children's hospital will be the primary centre for pediatric education, training, and research in Ireland. It will be a child-centered, world-class facility that will support innovation and excellence in pediatric healthcare, and create an environment that is supportive of children, young people, their families, and the hospital's staff.

James Fitter, CEO of Oneview commented: "The contract with CHI marks the first European Cloud customer for Oneview and reflects the global appeal of the Oneview Care Experience Platform. We are honoured to have been selected for this prestigious facility and look forward to providing the technology that will provide education and a platform to deliver innovation and entertainment to patients whilst driving work-flow efficiency for care-teams."

Adrian Rath, CTO of Children's Health Ireland commented: "Following a comprehensive review of the market, we selected Oneview due to their track-record of innovation, their ability to integrate with our chosen electronic medical record and their impressive global customer base."

About Oneview Healthcare

Serving hospitals and healthcare systems, academic medical centers, and pediatric hospitals worldwide, Oneview Healthcare's Care Experience Platform (CXP) provides a unified set of digital tools in a single bedside solution. Oneview's CXP connects patients, families and care teams with services, education, and information during hospital stays. Fully automated, integrated, and personalized, hospitals using Oneview positively impact safe and timely discharges while streamlining nursing workflows.

For more information, please visit www.oneviewhealthcare.com.

About Children's Health Ireland

Children's Health Ireland (CHI) is leading on the clinical and operational transformation of acute paediatric healthcare in Ireland. It is the client for the new children's hospital project, including two new paediatric outpatient and urgent care centres.

For more information, please visit https://www.childrenshealthireland.ie/about-us/.

Contacts:

Niall O'Neill, Oneview Healthcare noneill@oneviewhealthcare.com