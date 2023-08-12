Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2023) - Crossover Acquisitions Inc. (TSXV: CRSS.P) (the "Corporation" or "Crossover"), a capital pool company as defined under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"), and Resolute Resources Ltd. ("Resolute") are pleased to announce that Crossover has received conditional approval from the TSXV in respect of its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with Resolute pursuant to Policy 2.4. In connection with the Transaction and pursuant to TSXV requirements, Crossover has filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) a filing statement dated August 10, 2023 (the "Filing Statement"), which provides further information concerning Crossover, Resolute and the Transaction.

Transaction Update

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, completion of the Consolidation and Name Change (as such terms are defined in the Filing Statement), closing conditions customary to transactions of the nature of the Transaction and final acceptance from the Exchange of the Transaction as the "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined in Policy 2.4) of Crossover. Subject to certain conditions, as more particularly described in the Filing Statement, completion of the Transaction is anticipated to occur on or about August 22, 2023.

Further information concerning the Corporation, Resolute and the Transaction are contained in the Filing Statement, which is available for review under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Crossover

Crossover completed its initial public offering on October 15, 2021. The common shares of Crossover are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "CRSS.P". Crossover has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Crossover was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario.

About Resolute

Resolute is a private company and was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta on June 5, 2019. Resolute is an energy corporation with projects in Northwest Alberta and Northeast British Columbia, where it is exploring shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs that can be exploited with Multi-Lateral Open Hole wells. Resolute has accumulated just under 35,000 acres in its GFD light oil project in Northwest Alberta and approximately 10,000 acres at its Evie project in Northeast BC. Resolute is pursuing projects that are high in environmental social and governance metrics, that result in lower emission oil and low water use due to no hydraulic fracturing, but that provide high economic returns.

Additional Information

For more information regarding Crossover, please contact David Mitchell, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

David Mitchell, CEO and CFO

dmitchell@stillbridge.com

(416) 574-4818

For more information regarding Resolute, please contact Bradley Parkes, the Chief Executive Officer of Resolute.

Bradley Parkes FSCI, P.Geo

bparkes@resoluteresourcesltd.com

(403) 608-9327

