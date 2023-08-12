Anzeige
12.08.2023 | 15:38
Sinceri Senior Living: Laguna Estates Carlsbad to Celebrate Community Refresh

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2023 / Laguna Estates Senior Living Carlsbad, an Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care community, is hosting a celebration for its Ribbon Cutting and Community Refresh. The event will have live music, drinks, and treats for the people who attend. It will begin at 3:00 pm and end at 6:00 pm with wine and cheese social time.

Sinceri Senior Living, Saturday, August 12, 2023, Press release picture



The community will have the following activities to celebrate their refresh:

  • Caricature Artist
  • Corn Hole and Putting Contests
  • Love on a Leash (Dogs come in for animal therapy)
  • Pina Colada Slushy Machine
  • Live Music
  • Prizes

"Our residents and team are so excited, and our celebration will be community-wide! Whether you play games poolside or enjoy a glass of wine with our acoustic performer in the Living Room, you will love our community refresh!" stated Maurene Cullins, the Community Relations Director.

The event information details are as follows:

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 23rd, 3:00 PM-6:00 PM

Location: 1088 Laguna Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008

RSVP: Please RSVP by August 20th and email Maurene Cullins at maurene.cullins@sincerisl.com or call Laguna Estates directly at 760-434-7116.

About Laguna Estates, A Sinceri Senior Living Community

At Sinceri Senior Living, "family" is more than just a word; it is a defining value. Our team truly values getting to know residents on a deeper level so that we can honor them with dignified care that celebrates their lives and accomplishments, just as a family would. To learn more about Sinceri Senior Living, www.sinceriseniorliving.com.

Contact Information

Missy Day
Vice President of Marketing and Communication
missy.day@sincerisl.com
(360) 947-9107

SOURCE: Sinceri Senior Living

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773893/Laguna-Estates-Carlsbad-to-Celebrate-Community-Refresh

