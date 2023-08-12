Ariento Inc.: Ariento Announces CMMC Certification Assurance for Turnkey Managed Service Clients

Ariento has introduced a CMMC Certification Assurance program for its flagship turnkey CMMC managed service. As part of the Certification Assurance program, Ariento's provides no-cost remediation of non-compliant findings to any managed service clients who do not pass CMMC certification.

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2023 / Ariento Inc., an authorized CMMC 3PAO and managed services provider (MSP), has introduced a CMMC Certification Assurance program for its flagship turnkey CMMC managed service. As part of the Certification Assurance program, Ariento's provides no-cost remediation of non-compliant findings to any managed service clients who do not pass CMMC certification.









"We want our clients to feel confident that our turnkey services will result in a successful CMMC certification," said Chris Rose, Managing Partner, "and one of our unique differentiators is that we are both a CMMC third party assessor organization (C3PAO) and a managed service provider." The program allows Ariento clients take advantage of that unique position, extending the benefits of both services to clients and allowing them to leverage the value of having both under one roof.

"Not only do our clients have the peace of mind that our managed service has successfully passed a CMMC Level 2 assessment from the DoD in order for us to be a C3PAO, they also have access to an authorized C3PAO team for questions, interpretations and gap assessments for security controls that are their responsibility," says Rose.

In order to become an authorized C3PAO, Ariento's turnkey CMMC managed service was evaluated by the DoD's Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) and successfully demonstrated conformity with the 110 CMMC Level 2/NIST 800-171 security controls. Ariento's C3PAO team also continuously monitors the company's managed services offerings to ensure compliance as requirements evolve.

Ariento is a leading CMMC service provider and has helped more than 300 companies on their CMMC journey. Ariento has over 30 years of experience in US Federal Government cybersecurity and compliance. The company divides their government compliance business into two arms so that DIB companies of all sizes can leverage our expertise. For mid to large contractors, their experienced C3PAO team of assessors provides best-in-class readiness and advisory services as well as assessments as a part of the CMMC Pilot Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program. For cloud-native capable SMB contractors, they operate managed services that address the NIST SP 800-171/CMMC Level 2 security controls contractors are required to implement in a cost effective way.

