Building Tomorrow Solar: Revolutionizing the Solar Marketing Realm with AI and Unique Messaging

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2023 / The solar industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and at the forefront of this change is a marketing agency, Building Tomorrow Solar (BTS), which has introduced an innovative approach that sets it apart in a crowded marketplace.

A New Dawn in Solar Marketing

Founded on February 21, 2023, BTS carries a mission to reshape the solar marketing landscape by offering exclusive leads and preset appointments that the solar industry has never witnessed before. With a vision to become a household name and a beacon for excellence, BTS places its foundational pillars on integrity, innovation, accountability, and excellence.

But what truly sets BTS apart? The company has adopted a problem-centric marketing approach. Instead of bombarding potential customers with the same recycled messaging about the virtues of solar energy, BTS informs homeowners about the lesser-known facts, like utility rate increases, and what utility companies might be conveniently leaving out. This approach creates a genuine sense of urgency, making homeowners more receptive to making the switch.

And once BTS has their attention? They introduce the game-changing AI tool.

Harnessing AI to Optimize Appointments

Jordan Lally, the visionary founder of BTS, identifies the company's AI appointment-setting bot as a genuine game changer. In an industry where most marketing messages feel like they're cut from the same cloth, BTS's bot has led to a 75% surge in bookings, simultaneously slashing overhead costs and eliminating the need for traditional sales reps.

Jordan's journey into the solar space began in 2021 when he mastered remote solar sales, eventually training a team in Tulum, Mexico in 2022. Recognizing the industry's stagnation in marketing approaches, he sought to breathe fresh life into it, leading to the inception of BTS.

Turbulence and Triumph

Jordan recalls the teething troubles in the journey of BTS. The initial challenges in fine-tuning the marketing messages and getting the AI bot to function seamlessly seemed daunting. But resilience and innovation prevailed. Now, BTS can proudly claim to have halved the average CPA and boasts an impressive revenue of over $350,000 since its launch in June 2023.

Their results speak for themselves, with numerous clients like Ryan from Titan Solar Power and Justin from Complete Solar, witnessing a dramatic uptick in their monthly deals - all thanks to BTS's unique strategies.

The Road Ahead

But BTS isn't just resting on its laurels. They're on the cusp of launching a comprehensive training program, targeting individuals eager to break free from the 9-5 grind and enter the world of high-ticket remote sales. Covering everything from solar sales, marketing, objection handling, to scaling strategies, BTS is set to change many lives.

Looking at the broader picture, Jordan envisions BTS as an industry flag-bearer over the next decade, having introduced thousands to the sector and making solar energy more accessible to millions of homeowners. He dreams of hosting industry events and propagating the transformative power of solar energy.

On the industry's horizon, Jordan predicts an escalating role for AI, with BTS pioneering its integration in appointment booking and lead nurturing.

Building a Legacy

One statement encapsulates the ethos of Building Tomorrow Solar. The company's Director of Operations remarks, "Watching Jordan's mind work has been exhilarating. The speed with which he turns ideas into reality is unparalleled. His ingenuity, especially in conceptualizing unique marketing messages, is a testament to his genius."

While the future is teeming with possibilities, one thing remains clear: Building Tomorrow Solar isn't just another player in the game. They are changing the game itself.

