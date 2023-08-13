HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4639/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and Week 32 was another bad week for ATX TR which lost 1,65 percent to 6969,6 points. Wienerberger shares dropped 13 percent. Ottakringer announced the final Prost, the company plans to leave the stock market. News came from Andritz, Ottakringer, OMV, Marinomed, voestalpine" Frequentis, and Rosenbauer spoken by the absolutely smart Alison.https://boerse-social.com/21staustriaPlease rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts ...

