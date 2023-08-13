Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Stora Enso to optimize the fiberline at the Enocell pulp mill in Uimaharju, Finland. This will help the customer meet the growing demand for non-bleached renewable packaging materials while at the same time reducing its ecological footprint. The modernization will be carried out gradually with completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.Andritz: weekly performance: -2.73% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (07/08/2023)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...