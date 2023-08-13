Marinomed: Austrian biotech company Marinomed Biotech AG has concluded the first long-term Solv4U technology partnership with the Shanghai-based company SPH Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co. Ltd. (SPH Sine). The excellent results of the feasibility study have convinced SPH Sine to choose the Marinosolv technology to improve the solubility of its active ingredient in an orally inhaled and nasal drug product (OINDP) formulation, which is currently in preclinical development. SPH Sine and Marinomed are planning to file a joint patent for the formulated product. Marinomed will profit from the technical cooperation as soon as it enters the market.Marinomed Biotech: weekly performance: -0.47%voestalpine: Steel company voestalpine generated a solid result in the first quarter of the 2023/24 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...