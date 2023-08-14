

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 3-year low of 1.6930 against the euro and a 5-day low of 93.58 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.6387 and 94.20, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to a 2-1/2-month low of 0.6457 and a 9-month low of 0.8690 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6498 and 0.8732, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.71 against the euro, 90.00 against the yen, 0.62 against the greenback and 0.84 against the loonie.



