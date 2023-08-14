

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-year low of 1.8361 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.8283.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to a 9-month low of 0.5954 and a 1-week low of 86.28 from last week's closing quotes of 0.5982 and 86.72, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.86 against the euro, 0.56 against the greenback and 84.00 against the yen.



