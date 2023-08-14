

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 6-day highs of 1.0929 against the euro and 1.3470 against the Canadian dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 1.0944 and 1.3438, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to a 5-day high of 0.8781 from Friday's closing value of 0.8767.



The greenback edged up to 1.2666 against the pound, from Friday's closing value of 1.2694.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the euro, 1.37 against the loonie, 0.90 against the franc and 1.23 against the pound.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken