SUSE Names New CFO and CSO, Completing Strengthened Executive Leadership Team LUXEMBOURG - August 14, 2023 - SUSE®, the company behind SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE), Rancher and NeuVector and a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, today announced the appointment of Ian Halifax as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") by the SUSE Supervisory Board. He will also join the SUSE Management Board and Executive Leadership Team. Halifax will take over as CFO on December 11, 2023, following a handover with interim CFO Jonathan Atack, who retains full responsibility for the role until then. Halifax has more than 30 years' experience in senior financial leadership positions, including as Chief Financial Officer at leading global technology providers such as Trellix, Riverbed Technology, ON24, Wind River Systems and Micromuse. He has substantial strategic and executional experience in private and public technology companies, and he has developed and led global teams to drive performance, rapid growth and diversification. SUSE today also announced the appointment of Frank Feldmann as Chief Strategy Officer ("CSO"), effective immediately. Feldmann will also serve on the Executive Leadership Team. His distinguished career includes more than 15 years in several senior management roles at Red Hat, as well as at Novell. Feldmann has a strong foundation in technology product management, sales and technology marketing, focused on business and technology transformation and growth. His role at SUSE includes the development and execution of long-term business strategies. "I am delighted to welcome Ian and Frank to SUSE," said Dirk-Peter (DP) van Leeuwen, SUSE CEO. "Ian has an excellent track record as Chief Financial Officer in dynamic, global technology companies, and I know he has the right skills and experience to make a tremendously positive impact at SUSE. Frank's broad understanding of enterprise software markets and customer needs will be a great asset as we innovate and grow." New SUSE CFO Ian Halifax said, "It's clear to me that SUSE is well positioned to take advantage of significant market opportunities and the global megatrends that are driving growth in those markets. I look forward to working with DP and the rest of the Executive Leadership Team to continue to grow the SUSE business." Frank Feldmann, new SUSE CSO, said, "I thrive in open source environments, that's why I am very excited to join SUSE as it takes an even greater leadership position in supporting and driving the values and role of true open source. SUSE has an excellent portfolio of products and services, so I'm looking forward to help articulate our strategy and accelerate growth." Jonas Persson, Chair of the SUSE Supervisory Board, said, "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Ian as our Chief Financial Officer. He is a highly qualified, experienced CFO, and I am excited about the contributions he will make. I would also like to welcome Frank to the team."

About SUSE SUSE is a global leader in innovative, open and secure infrastructure software solutions for multi-cloud environments, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere - from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and employs more than 2,400 people globally. SUSE is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.suse.com . Forward-Looking Statements Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements containing the words "aims," "targets," "will," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, may constitute forward-looking statements and should be read with caution. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including competitive landscape, development of customer deals, reliance upon customer relationships, management of growth and acquisitions, the possibility of undetected software issues, the risks of impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturns, pricing pressures and the viability of the Internet. In addition, any forward-looking statements included herein represent views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company does not have any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date other than the date of this press release. # # # Copyright 2023 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



