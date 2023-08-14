

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to a 4-day high of 158.26 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 158.64.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 183.50 and 164.92 from last week's closing quotes of 184.01 and 165.27, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 144.66 and 107.55 from an early 9-month low of 145.23 and a 2-week low of 107.98, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 150.00 against the euro, 176.00 against the pound, 158.00 against the franc, 136.00 against the greenback and 104.00 against the loonie.



